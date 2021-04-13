TV show Anupama, which has been at top of the TRP charts ever since the premiere of the daily soap on television, has been affected due to the second wave of COVID-19. The majority of the cast members including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, Tassnim Sheikh, and producer Rajan Shahi tested positive for coronavirus, which led makers to change the script. Now, as per the Times of India report, Rupali Ganguly has tested negative for novel coronavirus and is likely to resume shoot this week. Also Read - Air India Pilots Union Seeks Temporary Suspension of Breath Analyzer Test Amid Coronavirus Surge

A source close to the production house told TOI, "Yes, the news is true and Rupali is really happy about this latest development. She was eagerly waiting for the test results which came in the evening today. Rupali is now keen to get back to her family and resume work soon. Rupali will start shooting this week. In all probability, Sudhanshu Pandey, the male lead too will join in a few days, along with actor Aashish Mehrotra, who too had tested COVID positive sometime back, is also back on the sets. We are keeping our fingers crossed, hopefully, there will now not be too many changes required in the script. "



However, Nidhi Shah Aka Kinjal, Alpana Buch aka Baa, and Tassnim Sheikh will not be seen on the show for a while as they are still positive with the deadly virus.

Talking about the narrative of the show, Anupama and Vanraj will be getting divorced and Kavya is doing everything to hurt the Shah family and marry Vanraj.