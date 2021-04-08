Anupama Latest News: Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who has been tested positive for the coronavirus, is currently isolating himself at home. However, the show has to go on and that’s the reason the makers have thought upon an idea of letting him shoot from home for a few scenes. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa. the audience will see Sudhanshu aka Vanraj in a conversation with one of his sons. Also Read - Anupama Major Spoiler Alert: Mysterious Lady Enter Shah Residence in Absence of Anupama-Vanraj

As reported by Tellychakkar, the actor will be seen making a video call to Samar, his son and that’s how the creative team has found out a smart way to include his part in the current narrative on the show. It’s also quite necessary considering the other members of the show – Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anupama, and Ashish Mehrotra, have also been infected with the virus. Also Read - Anupama Spoiler Alert: Kavya-Anirudh's Romantic Coffee Date To Bring New Twist, Anupama-Vanraj To Spend More Time Together

Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar in Anupama, confirmed the news of Sudhanshu shooting from home. The actor who has just returned to the sets after the passing away of his father, said, “The story will witness many twists and turns in the show. There will be a scene in the upcoming episode where the viewers will see a conversation between Samar and Vanraj.”

Paras added, “Sudhanshu sir will be shooting from home for this sequence. It will be a video call. So, people are going to enjoy that as well.” Meanwhile, both Rupali and Sudhanshu are doing well and have been asked to take enough rest while quarantining themselves at home.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!