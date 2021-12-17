Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is everyone’s favourite. Whether it is her on-screen performance in the popular show or her social media pictures and videos, Rupali Ganguly never fails to impress all. Once again, Rupali is winning hearts with her latest video on Instagram. In this video, Anupamaa star can be seen sharing screen and dancing with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan. The two can be seen grooving to Sara’s latest song Chaka Chak from her upcoming movie Atrangi Re. While Rupali Ganguly can be seen dressed in a maroon saree, Sara looks prettiest in a neon saree. Rupali and Sara even hug each other at the end of the video, leaving fans in complete awe.Also Read - Daler Mehndi's 'Garda' From Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re Becomes Top Chartburster

Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, “Grooving to mere bhai ki chaka chak choreography with the chaka chak girl in the chaka chak outfit with the sweetest and the most down to earth star @saraalikhan95” and dropped a red heart emoji. For the unversed, Chaka Chak has been choreographed by Rupali Ganguly’s brother Vijay Ganguly. Also Read - Viral Video: Saree-Clad Woman Dances to Sara Ali Khan's Chaka Chak, Her Energy Rocks The Internet | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Fans are in complete love with Rupali’s latest video. The comment section of her post is flooded with heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “Two divas together,” another social media user commented, “The last hug is so precious for us!”

Meanwhile, talking about the show Anupamaa, in the recent episode, Malvika has been introduced. She meets Anupama and asks her if she knows anything about her to which Anupamaa says no. Following this, Anuj realises that he should have told everything to Anupama as she tells him that she has a lot of questions. It will now be interesting to see how will Malvika’s entry impact Anupama and Anuj’s relationship.