Television actor Rupali Ganguly, who has impressed her fans with her stint on popular show Anupama, cleared the air on participating in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 10, with husband Ashwin. She revealed that she is not participating in the show and the reports around her doing the reality show are just rumours. She further said that her husband Ashwin Verma will never come on-screen.

Speaking to Times of India in an interview, she said, "All the talks around Ashwin and me doing Nach Baliye 10 are just rumours. I can never do Nach Baliye because my husband Ashwin will never come on screen. He is happy watching me act in Anupama. So, shaking a leg or dancing is out of the question."



For the uninitiated, the actor returned on television after a sabbatical of seven years. She even won many hearts with her role as Monisha in the hit show, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 2.

Talking about Anupama, the show also features Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead role.

Over the past few years, many celebrities participated in Nach Baliye. Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar took home the trophy in season 1, while Prince Narula and Tuvika Chaudhary won the trophy in the last season. The ex-couples Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, and Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic also appeared on the show. In fact, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s fights amid the sizzling performance were the highlight of the show.