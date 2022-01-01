Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly often shares a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life with fans. Anyone who follows the actor on social media knows that she loves to spend time with her family. On New Year’s Eve as well, Rupali Ganguly made sure she spends time with her husband and son. The actor visited Vaishno Devi and took to her official Instagram account sharing a glimpse of the same.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Teases Anupama as Mukku's ‘Bhabhi’, MaAn Fans Say ‘Itna Openly Flirting Karoge Toh Aur Pyar Ho Jayega’

With the video, Rupali Ganguly shared several snippets of her journey. From boarding a flight to praying Mata Rani, Rupali can be seen welcoming New Year in her unique way. “Mata rani is awesome. Jai Mata Di,” Rupali can be heard saying towards the end of the video. Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, “May this year give us lots to look forward to, let’s only take goodness, compassion and kindness ahead with us in 2022. May the divine blessings pave our way towards health, happiness and success!!” Also Read - Anupamaa New Twist: Wedding Bells For Anupama-Anuj Kapadia, She Says, 'Mala Aapke Gale Me Dalugi'

Check Rupali Ganguly’s Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular show Anupamaa took to the comment section of Rupali’s post and mentioned that he wanted to travel to Vaishno Devi as well. “Jai mata Di..I also wanted to go for darshan..next time m cmng with u too,” he wrote. Rupali’s on-screen BFF Devika aka Jaswir Kaur also wrote, “Happy New Year (sic) Jai Mata Di.”

Talking about the show Anupamaa, in the recent episode, we saw Anuj Kapadia raising concern regarding Malvika being Vanraj’s business partner. Apart from this, the Shah family also celebrated Christmas together in a recent episode.

