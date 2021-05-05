Anupamaa Latest News: Actor Rupali Ganguly and the rest of the cast and crew of Anupamaa have flown to Gujarat to shoot for the show amid the COVID-19 crisis and the strict restriction in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, the actor shared a post on Instagram that brought an instant smile to her fans’ faces. Rupali shared a picture of herself posing with her son and her husband Ashwin. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt Breaks Down In Tears As He Speaks With His Parents Over Video Call

The Anupamaa actor mentioned that since she couldn’t go back to see her family, her husband and son decided to pay a visit on the sets of the show to show her that they love her and they miss her as much as she misses them. Rupali wrote a heartwarming post about missing the relationships and the bondings between the family members during this pandemic. She mentioned how this is the first time that she had to leave her six-year-old son at home for more than one day. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: It's Pawandeep Rajan VS Arunita Kanjilal in The Ultimate Battle This Weekend

“Home is where the heart is…..since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me The men i love most My Baby and his Baapu. The first time I have been away from my son so long ….. never have left him for more than a day …. my heart breaks every time I crave to hug him … conversations and being with the husband and family is only virtual … Hope this passes soon ….Trying times for everyone…..for our little ones too as they stay locked up in their homes and are not allowed to step outdoor to play,” read her post. Also Read - Jailed for Past 6 Years, History-sheeter Wins Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election from Kaushambi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali is currently the most loved telly actor in the country. Her performance in the role of Anupama has impressed the viewers like never before. The actor’s show is constantly topping the TRP charts, making Rupali the indisputable queen of the television world.

The actor was recently diagnosed with COVID after which she isolated herself for a few days in Mumbai and later tested negative. Many other members from her show also tested positive. However, as soon as the Maharashtra government imposed strict lockdown restrictions in the state, many production houses moved out to Gujarat, Goa, and Hyderabad to continue shooting for their respective shows.

Indian Idol 12 is also being shot in Daman these days in a strict bio bubble and sans the presence of the judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!