Anupama-Anuj Slow Dance: Can you guess what day it is today? It's MaAn day. As a result, TV actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna continued the practise by posting a lovable video on their respective social media accounts commemorating MaAn Day. The two who play Anupama and Anuj Kapadia can be seen romancing on the reprised version of Mere Yaara from the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif film Sooryavanshi.

In the video, Gaurav can be seen daydreaming and as soon as the song starts, Rupali comes twirling, and the two slow dance to the song as they can't seem to get enough of each other. While Rupali appears the most innocent and beautiful in her Anupama ensemble, Gaurav Khanna in a suit looks as handsome as ever. Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia captioned the post, "#MaAn day ritual… for all you lovely people out there… @rupaliganguly on a day prior to her birthday giving advance return gift to everyone. Hope u all like the return gift."

Take a peek at Anuj-Anupama dancing their way out in the video:

Fans were eager to express their admiration for the couple. Fans have shown their love for Anupama and Anuj Kapadia in the comments section of their article. One of the users wrote, “Ab yakin hua Aaj Maanday hain i mean Monday hain it’s beautiful.” Another wrote, “Such a sweeeeeeeet MaAn day….Happy MaAn day to all the FD… Dono kya lag rahe hai. Just look at their expressions… Itna close… Uuuuffff uuuffff uuufffff. Love you both.” While several hailed the hashtag MaAn.

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus also starring Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya star in the show, which is produced by Rajan Shahi. Watch this space for more updates!