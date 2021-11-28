Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on the Indian television right now and fans are drooling over the chemistry of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. The duo plays the role of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia respectively and are famously known as MaAn by their fans. As the viewers are happy that Anuj has confessed his love for Anupama and now Anupama too is falling for him. Giving the weekend surprise to their fans, Rupali dropped another video of the on-screen couple as they groove to the song ‘Banna Re’.Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Tassnim Sheikh Aka Rakhi Dave Takes Break From Instagram, Worried Fans Ask ‘Kahan?’

Taking to Instagram, Rupali aka Anupama and Gaurav aka Anuj can be seen posing romantically and then groove to 'Banna Re' by Chitralekha Sen. In the video, while Rupali looked oh-so-gorgeous in pink saree and full-sleeves black blouse, Gaurav compliments her in all black kurta-pyjama. Rupali gammed upwith subtle makeup and hair left natural and open. She captioned it, "Lo ek aur.. Dher saare pyaar ke sath #MaAn weekend surprise."

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Talking about Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupama love story has finally taken a turn and Anupama is slowly and steadily falling for him, which is a treat to watch for MaAn fans. Kavya, on the other hand, has legally transferred the Shah residence to her name and have been involved in fraud against the Shahs. Baa has been apologetic towards the whole family an Bapuji for the big drama on the occasion of Diwali. The Shah's are set to celebrate Baa and Bapuji's 50th weddinganniversary and as always, Anupama plans the celebration along with the whole family at her Dance Academy, and again keeps Kavya out of the discussion. Baa, who asked Anupama to come home to meet her, gets a warning by Kavya and asked Baa to not call Anupama in her home as she won't tolerate it. She also tells Vanraj that whatever events take place in the house, they can't plan it without her permission. To which, Vanraj scared her and asked that if he can't celebrate his parents 50th anniversary in her home, he will book a venue outside.

