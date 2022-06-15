Anupamaa new episode latest update: The drama between the Kapadias and the Shahs doesn’t seem to fade away anytime soon, especially when an extended family has joined the entire fun now. In the Wednesday episode of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia once again became the wall for his wife and didn’t let anyone get away with insulting her or her family.Also Read - Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna Trends Big, #MaAn Fans Call Him 'Freaking Hot' After Ravivaar With Star Parivaar - Check Tweets

In a big showdown, a guest at the party insulted Bapuji when he took a loud burp and broke the glass on the floor by mistake. The guest, who was a friend of Anuj’s sister-in-law, called Bapuji illiterate and uncivilised but as she carried on, she got an earful from Anupama who asked her to stop age-shaming someone who is definitely not as modern-looking as her. Anupama gave the woman peace of her mind and told her that she should think of all the elderly people in her family before insulting someone as senior as Bapuji. Also Read - Anupamaa: Adhik Mehta All Set to Enter Rupali Ganguly’s Show as Pakhi’s Boyfriend

Anuj joined Anupama in schooling the woman and also asked her to apologise to ‘his father.’ Now that gesture has won everyone’s hearts. The #MaAn fans are once again in awe of Anuj Kapadia for supporting Anupama left right and centre, and not mincing any word in making the woman realise her stupidity and arrogance. Also Read - Anupama – Anuj Kapadia as Wife And Husband Get Intimate in Car, MaAn Fans Can’t Wait to See ‘Suhagraat’ Moment

Check how the #MaAn fans are reacting to their ‘sher and sherni’ as Anupama and Anuj team up at their house-warming party:

MaAn firecy scene was so apt…

They behaved explain as per their nature..

Bb & Ankush sawing their true nature….

Its good they explain bady sheming ..its need .

Even after so much explanation they does not have sence ….sham in them #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Ladumona(MaAnkiSakhi) (@girdharmona) June 15, 2022

Not big gifts or surprises r needed to show how much u luv ur partner.All these small gestures r enough to say how much ur partner loves n treats uThis man is not only just saying but is showing in every small gesture that too organically n that thing has my #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/l20lZBRxBu — Anupamaa_motherland (@Anupamaamother) June 15, 2022

Arey.. BB and Ankush bhai abhi se ithna shock, ye tho bus trailer hai. Wait until u watch our Sherni Anu and Anuj with hockey stick. No one can stand our #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Suma (@My1Sumalatha) June 15, 2022

Maza aa gaya our sherni #Anupamaa is back n so is our classy fiery #AnujKapadia #MaAn rocked BB shocked — Princess82 (@MaAn_Is_Sukoon) June 15, 2022

Now this BB is going to witness the real Sherni..

Bade halke me liya tha but don’t u know Anupama double fire hai… Anuj ki Anupama did what he meant that ye Ghar Anupama or jo ghar ki Malkin chahegi vahi hoga ne BB… #Anupamaa#AnujKapadia

pic.twitter.com/47LGs36xpo — Shagun (@shagun_bhotika) June 13, 2022

Even though Anupama has walked out of the toxic Shah house and is entering into her new life with Anuj, the challenges are still the same for her. While the class difference is one thing, she is also fighting to make sure her new family stays together despite all the negativity here and there. In a parallel story, Pakhi seems to be finding her match in a young boy from Anuj’s family. It will be interesting to see how things shape up from here and how Vanraj continues to create troubles for Anupama. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the show!