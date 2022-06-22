Anupama-Anuj Kapadia first fight: Seems like MaAn fans are all set to witness the first-ever argument between Anupama and Anuj Kapadia after their marriage. After the entire hoopla that took place around Kinjal’s accident, Anuj requested Anupama to stay away from anything that brings Vanraj back to her life and inside her new house. This irked Anupama who told Anuj that she is just trying to maintain her bond with her kids and is not trying to instigate Vanraj in any sense or leading him to destroy their new life. Anuj, who keeps Anupama’s honour and happiness above everything else tried to make her understand that Vanraj will find a hundred ways to cause trouble in their lives and they should try their best to stay away from him.Also Read - Anupamaa’s Aneri Vajani Aka Mukku Reveals She is Dating Someone And He is Not Harsh Rajput

Anupama, who is feeling guilty about Kinjal’s accident, feels shaken by the idea of staying away from her kids for some time. She tells Anuj that she is just trying to stay close to her kids and take care of their needs. Now, seems like Anupama is walking on a very thin line where she wants to be fully committed to Anuj and his family and at the same time stay loved by her ex’s family. The #MaAn fans though think that it’s finally the time for Anu to leave her past completely behind herself and build a new future with Anuj. Also Read - Kinjal Suffers Miscarriage, Anupama Feels Guilty in Front of Vanraj? | Anupamaa Written Update, June 21

I understand anuj ne anu ko aisa kyu bola anu ke bacche agar ghar main Aayege to vanraj to involve hoga hi tamasha karega but I hope 🤞 anuj ye baat samjhe ki #Anupamaa apne baccho se dur nahi rah sakti hai I know anuj ne anu ki bhalai ke liye bola hai #MaAn apni jagah sahi hai — Monika (@MonikabhartiMo1) June 22, 2022

If Vanraj shah ki audacity could be converted into fuel .. SpaceX could have used it to go to Pluto and comeback with aliens partying on it in just a month ! #Anupamaa #MaAn — प्रेरणा सिंह (@mynameisprerna) June 22, 2022

Proof that still being in touch with EX is never healthy for current relationships! He shouldn’t be welcome in Kapadia house . He shouldn’t be invited in their wedding . Magar .. 🤦🏻🤷🏻‍♀️#Anupamaa #MaAn https://t.co/iFWIBK0JNx — प्रेरणा सिंह (@mynameisprerna) June 22, 2022

Tired of Anu’s crying and Sry sry… pls stop that, now it’s very irritable… Till she doesn’t stop cry and shut up 🗑, no point watching #Anupamaa Maa ki beijjati by no self respect ab no self esteem i m watching Ravivaar on loops for my #MaAn #GaRup SS.. Love that show — 🇺🇸🇮🇳Falu- Maan🦋 (@Falpat2) June 22, 2022

Relationships involve happiness, trust, affection in addition to angst, disagreements, disputes#MaAn will maturely resolve all conflicts b/w them

Their love will ensure that their relationship will persevere thru all hardships & differences

❤️❤️❤️#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/4GWn2CKudb — RH (@me_maansi) June 22, 2022

Anupama and Anuj look made for each other. They complete each other and together make the strongest couple on-screen. However, it’s only human to have arguments and concerning thoughts. Will Anupama and Anuj be able to rise above this phase soon? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!