Anupama-Anuj Kapadia intimate moment: Fans can’t resist their excitement as Anuj Kapadia and Anupama finally had their first cozy moment which was not a part of any dream sequence. The makers of Anupamaa gave the couple their own fussy, cute romantic moment after a lot of wait when Anupama simply hugged Anuj and he was left gasping for breath at that moment.Also Read - Anupamaa Pregnancy Twist: Kinjal's Moment Ruins Things For Anuj-Anupama, Will They Get Married Now?

The Wednesday episode of Anupamaa was a treat for the #MaAn fans. It was all about Anuj and Anupama and their direct confession of love without using any metaphors. Anupama simply told Anuj that she wants to get married to him and he, in lieu, told her that he is not going to leave her hand now. The two then ended the 26-year-long wait and embraced each other – not like friends or special friends but like two people who are head over heels in love with each other. Check the fans’ reaction to the latest episode of Anupamaa here: Also Read - 5 Major Anupamaa Spoilers Ahead of Her 45th Birthday, Big Shock Awaits The Shah Family

When she hugs him and he is surprised, then looks down – it felt as if he is checking to make sure it is happening… my heart #Anupamaa #MaAn #6monthsofAnuj pic.twitter.com/pdR7rAfsOO — shubhada kanchan (@KanShubs) March 2, 2022

Also Read - Anupamaa New Episode: Anuj Kapadia Proposes Marriage, Says 'I Want to be Mr Anupama Joshi'

It’s very easy to want to punish or hurt the one you love when you’re hurting, especially when the pain comes from them but to understand their pain & wipe their tears away, despite your own falling? That takes immense maturity and a heart full of true love. <3#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/g4tbxW4Yka — . (@ohmoresaiyaan) March 2, 2022

If you didn’t shed a tear in this scene, you are eligible to join my brothers in PARA SF! I didn’t cry because he had nothing. I cried because he is so fu**ing honest about it – And THAT IS RARE IN A MAN #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #6monthsofAnuj pic.twitter.com/cN6JCY3chl — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) March 2, 2022

She is the most precious thing happened in his life he will always handle her wid care and love

And She hav got place where der was no fake emotions and just pure love

Her true feelings got love which she always deserves #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/9VKbsPkEiJ — nidz_mehtz (@nidzmehtz) March 2, 2022

Anupamaa did a good thing by telling anuj first that she wants to marry him,

because the Shah family would never be pleased with anupamaa’s happiness instead they would taunt or humiliate

her , It’s better she didn’t share this with those selfish people .#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/bvBJtZbdzL — SuzaaneDsouza2.0 (@SuzaaneDsouzaaa) March 1, 2022

Anyone who is looking for me can find me right here for the next 24 hours. SHUT UP and don’t disturb! P.S: The next time #AnujKapadia doesn’t end this shot with a forehead kiss, mera bhi matha phari jachu ho jayega! #6monthsofAnuj #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/QvEbfkwIXW — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) March 2, 2022

“She hug him , his heart beat faster a while he hug her back

And she shy ufffff ❤❤❤❤❤

“Manga tha jo woh mil hi gya ”

Ab hamare #MaAn sanskari zone se dheere dheere bahar aa rahe h #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/jcgNiZ6C7Y — jyotii (@Jyotigupta63238) March 2, 2022

After Anupama and the entire Shah family got to know about Kinjal’s pregnancy, the celebrations began. However, in the middle of all this, Anupama felt so overwhelmed that she didn’t declare her decision to marry Anuj. Another reason that stopped her from announcing her marriage plans was the fact that she would be becoming a grandmother now and society has a certain image of how grannies are like and how they behave. Anupama, at that moment, feared that her plans of second marriage would be considered silly and embarrassing now that she’s becoming a dadi.

However, Anuj made her realise that she can be whatever she wants in life and if his support gives her happiness, then she shouldn’t think about anything else. It would now be interesting to see how Anuj and Anupama announce their marriage plans in front of the entire family. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!