Anupamaa latest episode update: Anuj Kapadia and Anupama have set the TV screens on fire with their chemistry in the latest episode. The fans were waiting for the two characters to come close to each other and realise their feelings for each other and seems like the writers heard the audience. As seen in the latest episode on Tuesday, Anuj visits Anupama at her house, holds her hand and removes the bangle from her wrist while all she does is keep looking at him and absorbing the entire intensity of the moment.

Anuj then never leaves Anupama's hands. He tries to open his heart to her and makes her understand why he keeps his dreadful past at bay which is also the reason behind not mentioning his younger sister, Malvika, to Anupama. Now, the #MaAn fans just can't enough of the entire sexual tension that looked evident between Anuj and Anupama in the latest episode of the show. The two look totally head over heels in love with each other and the pain of longing is definitely visible on their faces. Check out how the fans are now raving about the latest scene:

Is it just me or was there some solid tension going on in this bangle scene? 🔥 Credit – 🏷 #Anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/vAKOi5104j — 🍁 (@_Bawwse) December 21, 2021

Nahi ek minute ye humne prepare toh alag paper ke liye kara tha ye out of syllabus questions aa gae

🙈🙊#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/59qzehPIQS — 🎭 (@Main_Khamakha) December 21, 2021

the way he was clutching onto her hands for dear life as he cried his heart out made my heart bleed. 💔#AnujKapadia • #MaAn • #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/jz7GUeMBDY — 💅🏻 (@lumousx1) December 21, 2021

He held onto his one sided love all these years and let it be his light. 💫 Now she’s here, holding on to him, his love and pouring in her love into it as well. ❤️ Anuj’s love story ————-> Anuj & Anu’s love story, it’s finally happened! 🦋#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/Fpm3PCf5t1 — 💅🏻 (@lumousx1) December 21, 2021

While the fans are excited for a new beginning of Anuj and Anupama’s relationship, a new challenge lies ahead for both of them. Malvika, who is Anuj’s younger sister, will throw new challenges in front of Anuj and Anupama. Are you following Anupamaa though? Fan or not, their chemistry will impress you! Watch this space for more updates on Anupamaa!