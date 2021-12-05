Mumbai: Who does not love Anupama and Anuj Kapadia! The two share a bond that is unique and unbeatable. Over a period of time, Anupama and Anuj have become good friends and they care for each other. While it is no secret that Anuj loves Anupama, she, on the other hand, is reluctant to start a new journey after her divorce from Vanraj. However, despite everything, fans really look forward to Anupama and Anuj’s chemistry. Whether it is Anuj Kapadia’s shayari or Kumar Sanu’s songs in the background, Anupama and Anuj create an atmosphere on screen that nobody else can.Also Read - Anupama To Reconcile With Vanraj? Fans Concerned After Anuj Kapadia's Hospital Pics Go Viral

However, maybe it’s time for the makers of the show to take Anupama and Anuj’s relationship a step forward. As per a report in BollywoodLife, the makers of the show are now all set to get an OST (original soundtrack). The report claims that the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi is already working on this with some of the popular music talents from the film industry. However, it is not yet known if this OST will be a recreation of an old Bollywood song or will be something new. Also Read - WHAT! Vanraj To Divorce Kavya Now? Biggest Anupamaa Twist

Meanwhile, in the recent episode, we saw Vanraj announcing that he wishes to divorce Kavya. He gave divorce papers to Kavya and added that marrying her was the biggest mistake of his life. While Kavya apologises and pleaded with Vanraj not to divorce her, Vanraj is adamant about his decision.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular Hindi television shows and is ruling TRP charts for months. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Paras Kalnawat and Aashish Mehrotra among other actors in key roles. The show airs on Star Plus.