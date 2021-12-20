Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia romantic video: The Anupamaa fans know the importance of a ‘Monday’ that they lovingly call the ‘MaAnday’ and now actor Rupali Ganguly has treated them with a quick reel featuring her and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia. The video shows the two taking an easy stroll together and also performing to the song ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ from Tamasha.Also Read - Anupamaa Trends on Twitter as Anuj Kapadia Breaks Down Like a Kid, #MaAn Fans go Speechless

The fans seem elated to see Rupali dressed up in a bright pink and blue coloured suit while Gaurav matches his outfit with her in a blue high-neck sweater and a pair of denim. The two look absolutely cute together and definitely set the fans' hearts aflutter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anuj and Anupama have won the audience’s hearts with the maturity and innocence of their relationship. The couple has its own way of expressing their feelings and letting the world know how their bonding is so pure and magical. Their fans, who just can’t get enough of them, leave no stone unturned in letting the world know that Anuj and Anupama are meant to be together and it’s high time that the writers plan a super romantic track for the two in the show.

As seen in the latest episodes of Anupamaa, Anuj’s younger sister Malvika has entered the story and she’s sure to bring some unexpected twists to the narrative. She is also expected to throw new challenges at Anuj and Anupama’s growing love story. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!