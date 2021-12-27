Mumbai: Who does not love Anupama and Anuj Kapadia? Ever since the latter’s entry into the show, fans are loving their bond, friendship and love between the two. It is no secret that Anuj Kapadia loves Anupama and even she has agreed to give Anuj a chance. Viewers are now eagerly waiting for the day when the two will begin their love life. However, it is because of their on-screen chemistry that Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are widely loved by the audience. Amid all this, a picture is going viral on social media in which the two actors can be seen posing together.Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Romantic Twist: Anuj Kapadia Says 'I Love You The Most', Anupama Blushes

On December 26, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna were snapped together as they arrived at a friend's engagement party. For the occasion, Rupali wore a beautiful red suit while Anuj looked charming as always in all-black attire. Needless to say, the two looked prettiest and their million-dollar smile won everyone's heart. MaAn fans are left in complete awe and are wishing for Rupali and Anuj to be a real-life couple. "Kaash ye saath hote (Wish they were together)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, "They ain't gonna stop killin' us with their sassy looks!"

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly is married to businessman Ashwin K Verma in real life and also has a son named Rudransh. On the other hand, Gaurav Khanna is married to actor Akansha Chamola.

Talking about the show, in the recent episode, we saw Anuj Kapadia raising concern regarding Malvika being Vanraj’s business partner. Apart from this, Malvika tells Anuj that she has transferred Rs 50 lakh in her company’s account, leaving him shocked. Anuj tells his sister that she should have consulted him. Vanraj too questions Anuj if there’s some issue with him being Malvika’s business partner.