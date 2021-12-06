Anupamaa viral video: The #MaAn fans would be happiest in the world today as actor Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama shared a stupendous Instagram Reel for the fans on social media. The video that Rupali shared on Instagram featured her performing a romantic dance with Gaurav Khanna aka everyone’s favourite Anuj Kapadia.Also Read - Anupamaa New Twist: Kavya Accuses Vanraj of Domestic Violence Ahead of Anuj Kapadia's Hospitalisation

The #MaAn couple from Anupamaa is seen dancing their heart out on the song 'Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain…' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pardes. The song also aptly justifies the situation between the star characters in the show. While Anuj has expressed his feelings for Anupama, she's still trying to understand her changing feelings for her 'sabse acha dost.' As Anupama and Anuj try to make sense of their relationship, this video takes care of the fans and their sentiments. While sharing the new post on Instagram, Rupali wrote, "Anuj aur Anupamaa ke dil mil rahe hai ? Monday turns into MaAn Day with this one from us to all of you, for all the love that you shower on us ❤️❤️ Jab aapke aur humaare dil milte hai toh it becomes MaAn Day ❣️ (sic)."

Fans have showered love in the comments on the post. One user wrote, “I was thinking this song ❤️❤️❤️ perfect for MaAn …. Happy MaAn day 💕😍😍🧿🧿🧿 (sic),” another user wrote, “Awwww😍😍 this was much much awaited one yaar😍😍😍 thank you so so so so very much (sic).”

Meanwhile, the upcoming track will see Anupama and Anuj coming closer to each other in unfortunate circumstances. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!