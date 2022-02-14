Anupamaa romantic twist: Valentine’s Day is here in Anupamaa and the makers have planned to wow the audience with their special #MaAn track. In the Monday episode of the show, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia began their new journey at the former’s place and also spent their first night together. The two indulged in sweet scuffles like a married couple and also took their unsaid, beautiful chemistry a notch ahead.Also Read - 'Isse Better Anupamaa Dekhlo': Hilarious Gehraiyaan Review by Social Media User Goes Viral

The episode began with Bapuji supporting Anupama in her decision of living with Anuj until he starts feeling better about leaving his business and Mukku behind. Kinjal and Samar also show love and care for their mom and push her to be with Anuj as he plans to launch a new business on Anupama’s birthday. This irks Vanraj who looks at their video and gets shocked seeing how happy Anuj is despite losing all his money. Kavya though tries to mend the differences with Vanraj and tells him that he can trust her with the responsibilities of the business. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Neha Kakkar Locks Lip With Husband Rohanpreet Singh as They Celebrate Love

Anuj feels awkward to be spending the night at Anupama’s place and therefore, he tells her that he would find a hotel room for the night. Anupama convinces him to stay back. The two share their own cute romantic moments that leave the #MaAn fans with a butterfly in their stomach. Check their reactions here: Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif Hold Hands as They Return to Mumbai to Celebrate Valentine's Day 2022, Video Goes Viral

Just Mrs Kapadiya doing her regular activity and nihaaroying Mr Kapadiya, it’s their regular thing our work only is to feel them bass #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/bK4O2icaQT — DDS (@DDSMyOwn) February 14, 2022

He is not any more BHOLURAM.

he understood anu’s feelings

& desperately need her confession and also indirectly said her to confess. Mr. Smart kapadia.

BTW ye anu ka pallu pakadne ka ek bhi chance miss nae karte.

Naughty kapadia as well#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa#MaAn pic.twitter.com/xQhcQWwnDs — RuchiGM (@Rgm18121) February 14, 2022

Everyone else needs #ValentinesDay to say something or start a new phase, except our man #AnujKapadia ❤️ The hour or the day doesn’t matter ~ He can say it loud and clear to #Anupamaa , even in the midst of an apocalypse pic.twitter.com/0dCDMOcKIy — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) February 14, 2022

Love is such a wonderful thing ❤ Doesnt need words to be expressed Gestures,actions potray the love you have for a person Oh the beautiful,beautiful feeling of love ❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/dhVSb2sOPW — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) February 14, 2022

Bass…. Aur yahan hamari Anu ko phir se pyaa – ho gaya ❤️ Whoever has been cutting onions in this FD… Pleej stop#Anupamaa | #MaAn | #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/nQh2kdX0wf — SK‍✈️ (@Feminist_Radha) February 14, 2022

Their bickering selves are the cutest ones

“Manne remember chhe!” He is that spontaneous when it comes to comedy matlab level hi alag hai inka!

Give me a spinoff in rom com starring these two right away, take all my marbles I won’t ask twice #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/2YL1L4qnGQ — (@Main_Khamakha) February 14, 2022

Iss ghar ki hawa mein kuchh toh baat hai? We aren’t eating our words halfway, anymore? How is this miracle happening?

And her here, just falling a bit more deeper in love with him, if that was even possible ❤

Kanhaji, jara dhyaan…..#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Ugwg0W9EA4 — (@Main_Khamakha) February 14, 2022

*Emo Tsunami alert* So the story goes like ~ #Anupamaa has delivered baby Samar 6 months back and #MaAn are fighting on whether to make him sleep in his crib or to keep him between them P.S: Now I want my “BADHAI HO” track even more than ever! ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/FcP1YkaJtl — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) February 14, 2022

The promo of the next episode shows Anupama making a jaw-dropping appearance in a red saree on Valentine’s Day as Anuj looks totally blown away by her beauty. Are you waiting for this #MaAn moment? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!