Anupamaa romantic twist: Valentine’s Day is here in Anupamaa and the makers have planned to wow the audience with their special #MaAn track. In the Monday episode of the show, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia began their new journey at the former’s place and also spent their first night together. The two indulged in sweet scuffles like a married couple and also took their unsaid, beautiful chemistry a notch ahead.Also Read - 'Isse Better Anupamaa Dekhlo': Hilarious Gehraiyaan Review by Social Media User Goes Viral
The episode began with Bapuji supporting Anupama in her decision of living with Anuj until he starts feeling better about leaving his business and Mukku behind. Kinjal and Samar also show love and care for their mom and push her to be with Anuj as he plans to launch a new business on Anupama’s birthday. This irks Vanraj who looks at their video and gets shocked seeing how happy Anuj is despite losing all his money. Kavya though tries to mend the differences with Vanraj and tells him that he can trust her with the responsibilities of the business. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Neha Kakkar Locks Lip With Husband Rohanpreet Singh as They Celebrate Love
Anuj feels awkward to be spending the night at Anupama’s place and therefore, he tells her that he would find a hotel room for the night. Anupama convinces him to stay back. The two share their own cute romantic moments that leave the #MaAn fans with a butterfly in their stomach. Check their reactions here: Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif Hold Hands as They Return to Mumbai to Celebrate Valentine's Day 2022, Video Goes Viral
The promo of the next episode shows Anupama making a jaw-dropping appearance in a red saree on Valentine’s Day as Anuj looks totally blown away by her beauty. Are you waiting for this #MaAn moment? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!