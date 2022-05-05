Anupamaa Written Update May 5: The latest episode of Anupamaa has set the hearts racing on the internet. Anuj and Anupama, who were all shy and coy so far, have simply become this thunderous pair with unbelievable chemistry. In the Thursday episode, both of them were seen rocking sleek and stylish outfits as they go on a hot romantic date. While Anupama dresses up in a stunning sequined black saree, Anuj chooses a tuxedo and the two set the screens on fire with their amazing chemistry. So much so that the #MaAn fans just can’t have enough of them on social media.Also Read - Anupama Finally Forgets 'Maryada' as he Hugs Anuj Tightly on Bike, #MaAn Fans Blush | Written Update, May 4

The fans have started trending Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa and #MaAn after the latest episode. The scenes in which Anuj and Anupama get a little more intimate with him sprinkling water on her face and she slowly touching his face – have flooded Twitter now. The fans are also excited to see how Rupali and Gaurav are showing a middle-aged couple enjoying their own quality time and finding new depth in their relationship every day. Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, May 3: #MaAn Fans go Gaga Over Anuj-Anupama's College Date Romance

Check how #MaAn fans go gaga over Twitter seeing Anuj-Anupama’s romance in the latest episode of Anupamaa:

Uff Uff Uff🔥🔥🥵🥵

Anu ka ghar khali hoga, waha chale jaao tum dono😝😝 MAAN KI PEHLI DATE💕💕#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/oAAJyDbGzT — MaAn Ki Beti(Maryada Gone kapadia)👶🙈 (@Beti_Maryada) May 5, 2022

Asking for this in early morning 🙈🙈 but as you are looking absolutely stunning in this one, can we get more pics in this outfit.. @TheRupali

Please 🙏😌#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly #MaAn pic.twitter.com/NTq54fbAI8#RupaliGanguly — Newsday18 (@Newsday181) May 5, 2022

My queen is trending 👸😍

Look at her 😍 how stunning she is looking ❤️🥵

Inko jitni baar bhi dekho utna Kam hai 🧿🦋❤️#RupaliGanguly supremacy 🔥@TheRupali

MAAN KI PEHLI DATE#Anupamaa #MaAn #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/EGEH6or9Hs — rucheeyy_10 (@ruchi_shriwas) May 5, 2022

The question is

Will we survive until their wedding😭🔥❤ MAAN KI PEHLI DATE#MaAn https://t.co/gcHQy93aF0 — JustanotherMAANfan❤ (@maanfan_05) May 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Baa and Vanraj continue to look for issues that can hinder Anuj and Anupama’s wedding festivities. Bapuji has been mindful about concealing his health conditions from the family until Anupama’s wedding. However, both Baa and Vanraj have a hunch about Bapuji trying to hide something from them. Will Bapuji be able to hide his condition anymore? Will Baa and Vanraj be successful in ruining Anupama’s happiness once again? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!