Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has become a household name and is ruling audiences' hearts. The actor never fails to share a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life with her fans and often shares videos and photos on social media. Whether it is her real-life family or fun moments on the sets, Rupali has shared it all.

Now, Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle sharing a video with her on-screen Baa aka Alpana Buch. In the video, Rupali and Alpana can be seen dancing like 'sharabi' on the old classic, Ek Bar Chehra Hata De Sharabi. Rupali and Alpana's energy in the video will surely compel you to tap your feet as well. "When an old classic comes back and I've got one of my favourite costars grooving on it with me! Her grace increases by the day, isn't it? Here it is Baa and Anupama style!!! @alpanabuch19," Rupali captioned the video.

Fans were quick to shower love and flood the comment section of Rupali’s post with heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “mam this is the best of all reels on “ek baar”😍 aap jo bhi karte ho best hota hai,” another social media user commented, “Superb, zabardast, amazing.”

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly recently crossed one million followers on Instagram. She thanked her fans and promised to keep them entertaining.

Talking about the show, Anupamaa is ruling the top spot on the TRP chart for weeks now and in the upcoming episode, we will see Baa and Bapuji inaugurating Anupamaa’s dance class and Vanraj’s cafe.