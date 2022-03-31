Anupamaa Written Update March 31: Even though the episode began on a high note with Anupama and Bapuji telling all to either attend her wedding with Anuj Kapadia or go to hell (literally), the end of the episode didn’t really impress the viewers. After Anupama’s 60-page long speech that has continued for three episodes now, Baa went berserk and started cursing Anupama.Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Looks Hot In Her Latest Photo, Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Looks Different Than Her Usual Avatar - See Pics

Once Bapuji took the charge and warned everyone against causing any kind of problem at the #MaAn wedding, Baa took out her thaali and chamcha and started beating them to create noise. Shen then cursed Anupama and manifested her unhappiness and a broken marriage in the universe. Baa said she is immensely hurt by whatever Anupama and Bapuji said about going ahead with the wedding with or without her blessings and now, she will make sure that this wedding doesn't go as smoothly as planned. She wishes for Anupama to suffer and doesn't find peace with Anuj. This shatters Anupama who breaks down completely and that's exactly what the fans are unhappy about.

My reaction when after 60 pages ka bhashan Anupama called baa “MAA” #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Ta520wWqRN — ☆ˡᵃᵈᵏᵉ ʷᵃˡᵉ✨ (@sobtian_pushp) March 31, 2022

Also Read - Anupamaa March 28 Written Update: Anuj Kapadia Pushes His Anupama to Fight Baa, Vanraj And Others

Am I the only one who is scared after some time #Anupamaa will be back to mahanata and mere apne mode after all these savage replies — Cheeku007 (@Cheeku0071) March 31, 2022

#Anupamaa Back to square one after 60 pages bhashan again Baa Jaap & Badduas of Baa are so irritating its so annoying can’t handle it @ketswalawalkar you are confusing viewers is it by any means progression#WeMissMaAn #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn — Rashmi sawant (@reshma_rashmi) March 31, 2022

What point are makers trying to prove when they made #Anupamaa bawl her eyes out that her ‘maa’ cursed her? Its too much even for Anupamaa’s standards (my POV), This is not ‘goodness’ but this is toxicity! Ultimately as of today V n Baa won by snatching Anu’s happiness! pic.twitter.com/MBlPpCnHfc — Edangel (@AngelinaEdangel) March 31, 2022

#Anupamaa ♡ #MaAn Even I don’t expect every kids to be understanding but seeing their mom happy will make them accept it ,if we love them

we will also be happy and be with them.

Here toshu and pakhi never loved their mom or never wanted understand her. — teddy fluffu ☃️ (@deunavez999) March 31, 2022

Most fans are of the opinion that Bapuji shouldn’t be insisting on performing the wedding rituals at the Shah house in front of those who hate Anupama. Some fans are upset with Anupama for continuing to give respect to Baa despite her constant harassment. Fans took to Twitter to say that showing Anupama as a fighter first and then showing her breaking down because of Baa spewing venom is not a progressive storyline, but it brings Anupama back to where she had started. What do you think of this and the future of the #MaAn wedding? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!