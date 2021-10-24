Mumbai: Anupama has come a long way. From a housewife to an independent and successful businesswoman – she has done it all by herself. However, despite everything, recent episodes presented how Baa was unhappy with Anupama’s growing friendship with Anuj Kapadia. Baa not only doubted Anuj’s intention towards Anupama, but also insulted him during the Dussehra celebration. Seems like even Anupama is tired of all the taunts and arguments with the Shah family. Therefore, she has decided to leave the Shah residence.Also Read - Anupamaa BIG Twist: Baa Ousts Anupama From Shah Residence After She Comes Home Late At Night With Anuj Kapadia

Yes, in the recent promo Anupama can be seen announcing that she cannot stay in the same house with the Shahs. She went on to say that it’s difficult to live in a house where even her self-respect is at stake. “26 saal rahi hu iss ghar mein. Par aaj bhi mera parivaar mere karan nakhush hai. Mera talaaq lena, dance sikhana, naukri karna, Anuj ke saath dosti rakhna – kadam kadam par mujhe yha mila toh kya mila? Taane! Aab bas, aab aur bardaash nahi hota. Jis ghar mein izzat hi na ho, aab main uss ghar mein nahi reh sakti. Main aab ek hi chat ke neeche aap logo ke saath nahi reh sakti (I am living in this house from last 26 years. But even today my family is unhappy because of me. From divorce to teaching dance to working outside and Anuj’s friendship – what have I received in this house? Taunts! Enough, I cannot take this anymore. I cannot stay under the same roof with you all now),” Anupama can be heard saying in the latest promo. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anupama Clicks Selfie With Anuj Kapadia After Giving Befitting Reply To Baa, Fans Say ‘Hum Khush Hue’

Anupama Is Set To Leave The Shah Residence:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Also Read - Anupamaa Tells Anuj, "Kya Aap Mere Saath Dandiya Khelege," Fans Say "Ask Kya Aap Mere Saath Shaadi Karege"

While Anupama is all set to leave the house, fans are super excited to know what her next move will be. Several reacted to the promo saying that this was the much-awaited moment of the show and that the makers should have done this way earlier. “The writers have finally read our comments!!! And taking the story as per our wish. Hope Pakhi does not do any drama,” one of the fans wrote.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show. Will Anupama shift with Anuj Kapadia? Will Baa accept her mistake?

Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.