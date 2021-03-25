Anupamaa Show Update: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are busy shooting the Holi special episodes for the audience of Anupamaa. The Sony TV show is coming up with a new twist in the story for the Holi-special episodes. In a video from the sets that is now going viral on social media, Rupali is seen rehearsing for a scene in which she drinks bhaang, and dances unapologetically. Also Read - Anupama Massive Twist: Ram Kapoor Aka Anuj To Enter Anupama's Life As Her Love Interest, Vanraj Gets Jealous

The video was first shared by Sudhanshu on Instagram. Teasing the audience by sharing a glimpse of what is in the stores for the audience, the Vanraj from Anupamaa wrote, “TUNE HONTHON SE LAGAYI TOOO HUNGAMA HO GAYA SOME REAL FUN THING COMING VERY SOON TO UR SCREENS KEEP WATCHING ANUPAMAA #anupamaa MONDAY TO SATURDAY 10pm ONLY ON STAR PLUS @starplus @rajan.shahi.543 @amarsakharkar JAI MAHAKAAL (sic).” Also Read - Anupama Major Twist: Bapuji Divides Shah Residence Into Two Equal Halves For Anupama And Vanraj | SPOILERS

Watch the new video of Rupali Ganguly from Anupamaa sets here:

Everyone’s favourite Anupamaa is also seen going all gaga over the song Tune Hothon Se Lagayi Toh while dressed up in a white saree to celebrate the festival of colours.

The fans showered Rupali with love in the comments section of Sudhanshu’s post. The video raised the excitement level and the fans left no stone unturned in letting their favourite stars know that they are eagerly waiting to see this funny avatar of Anupamaa. Are you excited too? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that actor Ram Kapoor might enter the show as the love interest of Anupama. While nothing official on the same is out yet, the fans have already made up their minds to witness eclectic chemistry between Rupali and Ram.