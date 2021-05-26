Gujarat: Anupama fame and TV actor Rupali Ganguly has shared a set of goofy pictures with her real-life brother Vijay Ganguly. Marking ‘belated Brother’s day, she shared the ‘biggest gift their parents ever gave them was each other. Taking to Instagram, she further joked about that there is one more day, other than Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj to celebrate her sibling. She also says that both of them are ‘same kind of crazy’. Also Read - Anupama Huge Spoiler: Vanraj Gets Shocking News After Anirudh Denies Divorcing Kavya, Rakhi-Kinjal Bring Massive Twist

In the photos, Rupali and her brother Vijay can be seen twinning in white as they make goofy faces. She captioned it, “WE ARE THE SAME KIND OF CRAZY. The greatest gift our parents ever gave us, was each other. My little Baby Brother forever @vijayganguly. Belated #happybrothersday Rakshabandhan aur bhaidooj ke alaawaa ek naya din to celebrate my sibling. (sic)” Also Read - Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly Plays 'Sindoor Khela' As She Channels Her Inner 'Crazy Bengali' | WATCH

Check Out The Photos Here:



On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share her saree look teamed up with a pair of yellow-tinted glasses. She wrote, “See life through a warm and happy yellow tint. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Earlier today, she also shared pictures with Anupama co-producer Deepa Shahi, mother of producer Rajan Shahi from the sets of the popular show. She captioned it, “A great team makes a good show, but not without the blessings of our parents, our families, and the universe. The calming Mother presence on our sets – our producer. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Meanwhile, Rupali is currently riding on the success of Anupama. The sitcom has garnered a huge fan-following and often top TRP charts. The cast includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.