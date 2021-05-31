Gujarat: Anupama actor Rupali Ganguly has wiped off Monday blues of her fans with her fun video as she grooves to her favourite childhood song ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’. On the sets of the show, she can be seen dancing on the hook steps of the popular song along with Baa aka Alpana Buch and Pakhi aka Muskan Bamne. While Baa and Anupama can be seen clad in a heavy saree, Pakhi looks gorgeous in lehenga. The looks Anupama actors are from Vanraj and Kavya’s wedding sequence. Toshu aka Aashish Mehrotra can also be seen clad in a sherwani as runs while the ladies perform. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Vanraj Goes Missing Ahead of His Wedding With Kavya, Police Complaint Against Anupama Next?

Anupama can be seen clad in a beautiful orange saree teamed up with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, bindi, pair of earrings, and a dash of red lipstick. Also Read - Apurva Agnihotri Reveals The Reason Behind Anupamaa's Success: Women Are Identifying With The Story

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Old Is Gold And it’s really gold when I get to groove to my childhood favorite dance song with My Baa, Sweetie, and Toshu – masti time. (sic)” Also Read - Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly Slips Into Weekend in Simply Gorgeous And Elegant Ethnic Look | See Photos

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Rupali has also shared her morning selfie and captioned it, “From the Good in Me to the Good in You….. Good Morning Let’s all have a fantastic start to a new week Happy Monday. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Meanwhile, Rupali is currently riding on the success of Anupama. The sitcom has garnered a huge fan-following and often top TRP charts. The cast includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.