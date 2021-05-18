Gujarat: Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly, who is currently riding on the success of the popular show, has heaped praises for Rajan Shahi’s yet another hit show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi as Sirat and Mohsin Khan as Kartik. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a scene from Sirat and Kartik’s engagement ceremony where the on-screen couple is seen clad in beautiful traditional outfits and dance to the song ‘Nachde Na Saare’ from the film Baar Baar Dekho starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. Also Read - Anupama Major Twist: Vanraj Turns Down Marriage Proposal By Kavya, She Asks For Destination Wedding

Praising the scene, Rupali said that a ‘perfect scene’ is the one that makes you a part of it. Calling Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai her ‘favourite show’, she wrote, “Right? I was recently watching my favourite show #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai when the family celebrated Sirat & Kartik’s engagement. Main unki khushi mein itni kho gayi ki ek pal ke liye bhi aisa nahin laga ki ye sab TV par chal raha hai. ( I was swayed away so much with the amount of happiness I watched on-screen that it didn’t felt like I was watching it on TV.)” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Hrishikesh Pandey on Divorce: 'We Didn't Want Things to Get Ugly'

She further spoke about the change the TV industry has undergone over years. She said, “I have witnessed this change that Indian Television has undergone overtime. We’re not the same old saas bahu dramas with zoom in shots and headbanging background music anymore! This art has revolutionized by bringing in a match of new age storytelling with advanced technology. The cinematography attempted in this scene, was once far from our imaginations. Also Read - Cyclone Taukate Damages Set Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in Gujarat | Watch Video

Check Her Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



“Thanks to the creative thinking and it’s thoughtful application that is taking our viewing experience to next level. The camera angles have captured every minute emotion of our lovely actors @shivangijoshi18 @khan_mohsinkhan who wear their characters on their sleeves. The song used in the scene is the cherry on the cake that even made me shake a leg in excitement. Everything blends in so well with each other that makes you feel like a part of their celebration”, she continued.

She further hails the team for pulling off such a scene especially during tough Covid times. She wrote, “Its unbelievable how the team has pulled off such meticulous masterpieces amidst the tough time of Covid. Hats off to entire team @directorskutproduction @rajan.shahi.543 @rishimandial and thanks a ton for working so hard to bring us nonstop quality entertainment. This is a definitely new dawn for the Indian Television.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rupali Ganguly is currently being featured on Anupama co-starring Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma. The makers have managed to keep audience glued with its interesting narration.