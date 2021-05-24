Gujarat: Anupama actor Rupali Ganguly has treated her fans with yet another mesmerising picture posing as Nataraja. Taking to Instagram, she shared her BTS picture from the sets of her popular show. She can be seen clad in a simple pink saree teamed up with perfectly braided hair and minimum makeup and bindi. She gives out a dance move and takes Nataraja avatar for the upcoming episode. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Gives 'Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam' Vibes As She Undergoes Major Makeover, Fans Call Her '90s ki Queen'

She captioned the post, “When u start to do the things that u truely love, It wouldn’t matter if it’s Monday or Friday …. You would be so excited to wake up each morning and work on ur passions -Edmond Mbiaka. (sic)”

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Earlier, Rupali aka everyone’s favourite Anupama underwent a major makeup and gave fans ‘Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam’ vibes. She dolled up like the veteran actor Leena Chandavarkar in an all-pink ensemble. In the photo, she can be seen looking at the hand mirror as she gives out a candid click. Many fans loved her new makeover and dropped emojis and fire emoticons in the comment section while many called her ‘90s ki queen’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

On Sunday morning, she shared the picture of ‘The Famous Five’ featuring Rupali aka Anupama, Muskaan Bamne aka Paakhi, Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu, Ekta Saraiya aka Dolly, and Alpana Buch aka Baa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Meanwhile, Rupali is currently riding on the success of Anupama. The sitcom has garnered a huge fan-following and often top TRP charts. The cast includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.