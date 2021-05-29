Gujarat: Anupama actor Rupali Ganguly has slipped into her weekend mood with mesmerising pictures of hers in simple and elegant ethnic wear. Taking to Instagram, she shared a couple of photos clad in a black kurti teamed up with a white and pastel shades dupatta. She accessorised it with several silver bangles on her both hands, a pair of matching earrings, and bindi. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly's Unseen Anupama Audition Video Goes Viral - Watch

She glammed up her look with subtle makeup, a dash of red lipstick, and broad kohled-up eyes. She can be seen sporting a curly hairdo with braids. Well, she looks gorgeous, as ever.

She captioned it, "Dress not to Impress, but to Express. Happy Weekend. (sic)"

Take a Look At The Photos Here:

In another post, she shared a glimpse of her ideal Saturday evening. She can be seen out on a ride as she sports oily hair, spectacles, and bold red lipstick. She wrote, “I want to be known for the work I have done, as opposed to where I go on Saturday nights. Oil your hair, put on some red lipstick, wear glasses, and cozy up with a good book – my ideal Saturday evening What’s yours ?”

Her other video is going insanely viral on social media. In the video, she can be seen enacting one of the scenes from the initial episodes of Anupama. The video is from her audition for the show.

Meanwhile, Rupali is currently riding on the success of Anupama. The sitcom has garnered a huge fan-following and often top TRP charts. The cast includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.