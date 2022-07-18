Anupama fans criticise Kinjal: The Anupamaa fans are once again upset with Kinjal as Choti Anu meets the Shah family, ensuing a new drama. After the Monday episode, the fans feel that Kinjal should stop behaving like a kid and drag Anupama into every issue related to her health. Many fans took to Twitter to express how Kinjal is a grown-up and it’s high time she should start acting like it.Also Read - Anupama Written Update, July 14: Anupamaa Fans Give Warm Welcome to Choti Anu, Predict Vanraj's Next Ruckus

In the latest episode, Anupama talks about the new kid in the family and discusses the issues with Toshu, Samar and Pakhi. In the parallel story, Kinjal discusses her insecurities with Kavya as Choti Anu plays in front of her. She tells Kavya that she needs Anupama's undivided attention now that she's in the last trimester of her pregnancy and a new kid will keep her busy instead.

The #MaAn fans are in a fix to see how Kinjal has been behaving like a kid who would always want 100 per cent of mom's attention. Many say that Kinjal, who has always been one of the biggest supporters of Anupama, has suddenly become one of the biggest troublemakers for her in the recent past.

Check out how the Anupamaa fans are reacting to Kinjal’s insecurities after the latest episode:

Kaavya shown her class side. Kinjal shown her selfish side. V & Baa have only irritating side to show. Samar is as usual too good & Paakhi is asusual confused.#Anupamaa is overbudened as Maa & #AnujKapadia selfish too.

For the first time I wasn’t excited for the new epsd — Proud SSRian (@IndianVirtues) July 18, 2022

Kya dialogues likh diye that I am legit loving kavya and kinjal is now really getting on my nerves…No wonder they say pen is mightier than sword!#MaAn #Anupamaa — Nikita nagarmat (@NagarmatNikita) July 18, 2022

kinjal understands that choti anu requires a full time mother since she’s small; but she doesn’t realise that her child will also expect the same from her and not #anupamaa 😭 — 🌻 (@_xhappywanderer) July 18, 2022

Makers, we know whatever plot you introduce is only to show #Anupamaa handling both houses anyhow. Kinjal preggy track is also introduced for the same, we can see. But the problem is Do you ever realize what u r showing? Do u know what impact your show can put on current + — 💌 (@divine_fantasy_) July 18, 2022

Bache ki responsibility Maa & baap ki hoti hai na ki Dadi ki itne nikame log Shah house mein bar rakhe hai sabko #Anupamaa chahiye unke selfish motto ke liye Kinjal is behaving weird now Toxic useless Shahs are good for nothing #MaAn ki khushi unse bardasht nai hoti #AnujKapadia — Rashmi sawant (@reshma_rashmi) July 18, 2022

even kinjal’s baby wouldn’t cry this much for her mummy, the number of times she keeps repeating “mummy chahiye” in every episode #anupamaa — 🌻 (@_xhappywanderer) July 18, 2022

There are so many people in Shah house to Tk cr of Kinjal then why she always does mummy mummy and why can’t Anuj think about himself that everyone in the family keeps blaming maAn for everything. I m liking Kavya but somewhere missing maAn and their progress #Anupamaa — anubhuti mehra (@anubhuti_mehra) July 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Anuj and Anupama are building their beautiful family with Choti Anu. In the upcoming episodes, the couple will be seen bonding with their daughter some more and cherishing their happy moments in life. It will also be interesting to see how they protect their small happy world from the members of the Shah family. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!