Anupama fans criticise Kinjal: The Anupamaa fans are once again upset with Kinjal as Choti Anu meets the Shah family, ensuing a new drama. After the Monday episode, the fans feel that Kinjal should stop behaving like a kid and drag Anupama into every issue related to her health. Many fans took to Twitter to express how Kinjal is a grown-up and it’s high time she should start acting like it.Also Read - Anupama Written Update, July 14: Anupamaa Fans Give Warm Welcome to Choti Anu, Predict Vanraj's Next Ruckus
In the latest episode, Anupama talks about the new kid in the family and discusses the issues with Toshu, Samar and Pakhi. In the parallel story, Kinjal discusses her insecurities with Kavya as Choti Anu plays in front of her. She tells Kavya that she needs Anupama’s undivided attention now that she’s in the last trimester of her pregnancy and a new kid will keep her busy instead. Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Removes Anupama's Jewellery, Caresses Her Hair And Fall Asleep - Upset #MaAn Fans Want Passionate Intimacy Now | Anupamaa Written Update, July 8
The #MaAn fans are in a fix to see how Kinjal has been behaving like a kid who would always want 100 per cent of mom’s attention. Many say that Kinjal, who has always been one of the biggest supporters of Anupama, has suddenly become one of the biggest troublemakers for her in the recent past. Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn Fans Manifest Anupama's Pregnancy as Anuj Says 'Thank You Meri Banne Ke Liye' | Written Update, July 7
Check out how the Anupamaa fans are reacting to Kinjal’s insecurities after the latest episode:
Meanwhile, Anuj and Anupama are building their beautiful family with Choti Anu. In the upcoming episodes, the couple will be seen bonding with their daughter some more and cherishing their happy moments in life. It will also be interesting to see how they protect their small happy world from the members of the Shah family. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!