Anupama written update, July 14: The internet is totally in awe of the bond between Anuj Kapadia, Anupama and their cute little daughter Anu. As shown in the Thursday episode, the Kapadia family welcomes Choti Anu into the house with much fervour and joy, except for a few who think Anuj and Anupama shouldn’t become parents at this age. As Anuj brings Anu home, she meets all the family members, greets them and collects gifts from them.Also Read - Anupama Fans Upset With Kinjal as She Becomes Huge Pressure For Mom-In-Law, Anuj Kapadia Welcomes 'Choti Anu' in Life | Written Update, July 13

Anupama and Anuj give a hearty welcome to their foster daughter, take her to seek blessings from God, and introduces her to GK, the eldest member of their family. Sara and GK get excited to see a little girl in the family and while GK gifts her a pair of anklets, Sara simply picks her up and plants a sweet kiss on her cheeks. However, Barkha, Ankush and Adhik seem a little confused and shocked. As shown in the promo of the next episode, they even question Anuj’s decision of not telling them about the kid earlier. Also Read - Anuj Kapadia CanNOT Die. Period | Anupama Written Update, July 12

The #MaAn fans though are extremely happy to see a kid joining the starcast of their favourite show. The viewers took to Twitter this morning to shower Choti Anu with all the love and warmth. Also Read - Anupama Fans Shocked After Latest Episode, Pray For Anuj Kapadia's Life: 'Totally Disturbing...' | Written Update, July 11

Check how the Anupamaa fans extend a hearty welcome to Choti Anu after her entry into the show:

Adorable Kapadia’s

Kapadia’s that we will love to see more together

They are such happy and positive vibes together ☺#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/x76lRJ1PLt — nidz_mehtz (@nidzmehtz) July 14, 2022

Absolutely loved how #MaAn welcomed their baby girl without bothering about the repercussions of this foster parenthood knowing that they have eo by their sides to ward off all the hardships that come their way.

❤#Anupamaa | #AnujKapadia | #RupaliGanguly | #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/AegkSKSxMT — MaAn Shipper (@shipper_maan) July 14, 2022

#anupamaa • #maan • #anujkapadia kapadia fam squishing and kissing their laddoo after literally every 2 seconds be like : pic.twitter.com/Dwh1z7UKtK — (@sunshinexgirll) July 14, 2022

#AnujKapadia, an adopted son himself, is a PAPA now to a foster kid ♥️♥️ Not every couple needs a child to complete themselves but #MaAn are not that couple ~ they crave for family and their family, for me, is now complete Somehow this feels like a closure#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/HNRRk1gnVt — (@AajKiRadha) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, after the Kapadias, it’s time for the Shahs to express their shock and dismay over Anuj and Anupama fostering a child. Vanraj, Baa and others who are waiting to pounce on Anupama will treat this decision as an opportunity to tell her that she’s not supposed to become a mother at her age.

