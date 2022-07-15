Anuj Kapadia-Choti Anu cute moments: The fans can’t get over the cute bonding between Choti Anu and her foster father Anuj Kapadia after the latest episode of Anupamaa. The #MaAn fans are excited to see Anuj truly working on building a family with Anupama and loving every step of it. As shown in the Friday episode, Anuj lights up in a different way everytime he gets to spend time with his daughter. He and Anupama aim to create a loving world for Choti Anu and they are enjoying the entire process while doing that.Also Read - Anupama Written Update, July 14: Anupamaa Fans Give Warm Welcome to Choti Anu, Predict Vanraj's Next Ruckus

A moment from the latest episode has especially appealed to the audience. When Anuj sees Anupama and Sara, his niece, playing with Anu, the sheer purity of that moment makes him tear up. As an adopted son himself, he understands the value of relationships and parenting, therefore, when he sees that the child he dearly wanted to parent has brought so much happiness to his family, tears well up in his eyes. Also Read - Anupama Fans Upset With Kinjal as She Becomes Huge Pressure For Mom-In-Law, Anuj Kapadia Welcomes 'Choti Anu' in Life | Written Update, July 13

Check out how the #MaAn fans are reacting to the emotional bonding of Anuj and his Choti Anu:

Some days, you wake up and see the wholesomeness on your TL and it makes you smile. Today is one such day— beautiful edit. ❤️ This man and his tears of joy at the magnitude of his unexpected happiness Choti Anu, thanks for the joy. ❤️#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #DadAnuj #MaAn https://t.co/OkXL3J4HmT — WarGal92 (@WGal92) July 15, 2022

Even though I am little and can’t express myself with words…..Even though my thoughts for now remain unspoken…..I really want you to know you are the bestest papa in the whole wide world…..I love you papa #MaAn #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa https://t.co/ALI1iYOOK4 — Rose (@RedRosesBouquet) July 15, 2022

A child is never reason for creating distance between parents . Child makes that bond stronger between parents . I’m so excited to see that bonding grow and blossom ! Maan and chhoti Anu , a happy family ❤️#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #GauravKhanna #DadAnuj #MaAn — ℳ -♡ (@sobtian_pushp) July 15, 2022

One of the best scenes on ITV welcoming the nyaani in the house never seen on tv for the thought even Excited to see navratri (durgopujo time)#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia https://t.co/BtHbwQiFUg — Devoleena FC ( Shagun/Shugz/D ) ✍️ (@DevNaFC) July 15, 2022

It’s gonna be a Real task for her if she’s always going to wait for them to get done with their Bhashans ❤#anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #DadAnuj pic.twitter.com/MuThj9OvRO — Nee ✨ (@maanparadise) July 15, 2022

While the Kapadias are learning to make peace with the new member of the family, the Shahs have received the shock of their lifetime. So much that Kavya, Vanraj, Toshu and Baa live in a denial for a long time until Pakhi informs them all that Anupama has really become a foster mother of a girl who will be living with her at the Kapadia house.

The ruckus that this new track has ensued in the Shah family is evident. It will now be interesting to see how Anuj and Anupama maintain their grace while dealing with more toxicity. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!