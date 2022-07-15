Anuj Kapadia-Choti Anu cute moments: The fans can’t get over the cute bonding between Choti Anu and her foster father Anuj Kapadia after the latest episode of Anupamaa. The #MaAn fans are excited to see Anuj truly working on building a family with Anupama and loving every step of it. As shown in the Friday episode, Anuj lights up in a different way everytime he gets to spend time with his daughter. He and Anupama aim to create a loving world for Choti Anu and they are enjoying the entire process while doing that.Also Read - Anupama Written Update, July 14: Anupamaa Fans Give Warm Welcome to Choti Anu, Predict Vanraj's Next Ruckus
A moment from the latest episode has especially appealed to the audience. When Anuj sees Anupama and Sara, his niece, playing with Anu, the sheer purity of that moment makes him tear up. As an adopted son himself, he understands the value of relationships and parenting, therefore, when he sees that the child he dearly wanted to parent has brought so much happiness to his family, tears well up in his eyes.
Check out how the #MaAn fans are reacting to the emotional bonding of Anuj and his Choti Anu:
While the Kapadias are learning to make peace with the new member of the family, the Shahs have received the shock of their lifetime. So much that Kavya, Vanraj, Toshu and Baa live in a denial for a long time until Pakhi informs them all that Anupama has really become a foster mother of a girl who will be living with her at the Kapadia house.
The ruckus that this new track has ensued in the Shah family is evident. It will now be interesting to see how Anuj and Anupama maintain their grace while dealing with more toxicity. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!