Anupama fans heartbroken: Fans are upset, confused and are preparing themselves for the worst after the latest promo of Anupamaa. As shown in Tuesday's episode, Anupama is going to lose everyone in her life, even Anuj and that's exactly what is troubling the #MaAn fans.

In the big promo after the latest episode, Anupama goes berserk as she sees everyone going away from her. Towards the end of the promo, even Anuj takes away his hand and vanishes, leaving Anupama crying for help alone. This has broken the fans' hearts on social media who are now busy predicting the upcoming twist in the show. In the previous few episodes, the makers gave several hints about Anuj Kapadia's exit with his photo frames being broken and he suddenly highlighting his absence from Anupama's life in conversations.

The fans have already been worried about Anuj’s health and now after this promo, they are scratching their heads over the future of the #MaAn marriage.

Check out how the latest promo of Anupamaa has left the fans in a tizzy:

I’m damn excited for this episode now @TheRupali Maa is brilliant as always in such scenes Little afraid but I’m sure koi bhi situation ho MaAn would be together#Anupama #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/z2P72m0z7I — Renu Mittal (@skyxcreation) July 26, 2022

May be… But why alone… Ab tak to sabke sath bhi akeli hi thi. Ab Anuj ka sath mila hai to ye sab uske sath rhate hi kyu na gain kare Anu???… #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia @iamgauravkhanna @ketswalawalkar https://t.co/kr3IercNAH — Dr.Sushma gupta (@Drsush29) July 26, 2022

I would highlight this again Anuj saying kuch din shah se door rehne ki koshish karo Choti Anuj saying kinju baby me apko sambhal lungi Anuj saying me sirf koshish kar shakta hu hands on papa banane ki par karna sab tumhe hi padega#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn https://t.co/W2b6efJxgR — Dips (@MaAn_dg19) July 26, 2022

#Anupamaa #maan

Is baar shayad Anuj bhi nahi hoga Anupama ke saath … everything will be fine…..chill….

Sab chup chap SK ki baat manlo….

I’m with you…. https://t.co/1IFf1ff36k — Rushika Pawar (@rushikapawar1) July 26, 2022

More of emotional trauma for anupama has she is gonna break I guess

Won’t say anything more of prediction epi will check later #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia https://t.co/6yWUd8SpGy — Devoleena FC ( Shagun/D ) ✍️ (@DevNaFC) July 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the latest episode showed Vanraj furiously taking Pakhi back to the Shah house where Baa reprimands her and taunts her for choosing to stay back at the Kapadia house. Kavya gives it back to Baa and tells her that just because she is elder to everyone, doesn’t mean she can keep demeaning everyone else’s life choices including how they dress up, what they say, what they do and whom they date.

As Pakhi leaves the Kapadia house, breaking Anupama’s heart, Anuj supports her and wipes off her tears. Barkha wonders what would it take for the world to come in between their beautiful relationship. Do you think the makers are planning a solid twist to separate Anuj and Anupama? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the show!