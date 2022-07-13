Anupama fans upset with Kinjal: Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are all set to welcome the new kid in their lives whom they have named ‘Choti Anu.’ The couple has become foster parents to the little girl who will be entering the show in the upcoming episode. With the new member of the family, a new drama is expected in the Shah house especially when Anupama has kept it a big surprise for her family.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia CanNOT Die. Period | Anupama Written Update, July 12

As shown in the latest episode, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are extremely excited to make all the arrangements for Choti Anu in their house. However, even with the new responsibilities and an attempt to build a new life, Anupama seems to be stuck with the burden of her past. Kinjal, who is pregnant, continues to rely heavily on her mom-in-law for everything – right from dealing with her anxiety to freaking out about caring for the newborn. Also Read - Anupama Fans Shocked After Latest Episode, Pray For Anuj Kapadia's Life: 'Totally Disturbing...' | Written Update, July 11

The #MaAn fans are more upset with Kinjal than even Vanraj after the latest story of Anupama. Many fans believe that the soon-to-be-mom has become an added pressure on Anupama’s shoulders. Kinjal’s difficult pregnancy has made her extremely dependent on her mom-in-law and that’s exactly what the fans are worried about. Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Removes Anupama's Jewellery, Caresses Her Hair And Fall Asleep - Upset #MaAn Fans Want Passionate Intimacy Now | Anupamaa Written Update, July 8

Check out the #MaAn fans are reacting to the latest episode of Anupama:

The way KINJAL is behaving being a young healthy stay-home pregnant woman with 6 people to look after her is enough to put to shame the millions of preggos who are single handedly taking care of their family and kids and sometimes doing a job till their delivery date. #Anupamaa — (@AajKiRadha) July 13, 2022

They made kinjal’s char very annoying look at Alia she is working,& taking care of herself .Pregnancy is not a disease that you need anyone to spoon-feed they could show small Rakhi & kinjal bond lekin nahi she can do papa jaap but cannot talk properly with her mom. #anupamaa — Nimishi Tyagi (@NimishiTyagi) July 13, 2022

.When Anu was forced to move back to Shahs for Kinjal it made sense considering Toshu’s behaviour and the situation at that time.But repeatedly using Kinjal as plot device to create dilemma for Anu is actually ruining Kinjal’s ch which had so much potential initially https://t.co/uiUW2XAuId — Meera (@KrishnaMeeraV) July 13, 2022

In conclusion, Kinjal’s character has become so weak and a complete doormat, far worse than Anu was in those 26 years and this is terrible because Anu did not have the exposure, support or independence that Kinjal has and yet Anu was a lot more stronger. #anupamaa — (@sunshinexgirll) July 13, 2022

Kids are the reason of MaAn disagreement…

Previously after kinjal fall Anuj told to stay away from shah for some time

Anu dont want to stay away from kids Now dissagreement relating to Choti Anu ki bat sbko batana ..again its releted to their kid#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Ladumona(MaAnkiSakhi) (@girdharmona) July 13, 2022

Absolutely spot-on analysis. Kinjal is slowly becoming like Bapuji. The love she has for #Anupamaa is creating more problems for her.

In today’s age when everyone is promoting that a woman being pregnant can still do everything. Here they are showing, she is so helpless — Mini (@MiniForCake) July 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Vanraj, Baa are expected to create a new scene after being informed about Anupama-Anuj’s child. As Anupama said ‘Dadi ab maa banne vali hai,’ and that’s definitely going irk those who have been trying to chop off her wings ever since she thought of flying. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!