Anupama fans upset with Kinjal: Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are all set to welcome the new kid in their lives whom they have named 'Choti Anu.' The couple has become foster parents to the little girl who will be entering the show in the upcoming episode. With the new member of the family, a new drama is expected in the Shah house especially when Anupama has kept it a big surprise for her family.
As shown in the latest episode, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are extremely excited to make all the arrangements for Choti Anu in their house. However, even with the new responsibilities and an attempt to build a new life, Anupama seems to be stuck with the burden of her past. Kinjal, who is pregnant, continues to rely heavily on her mom-in-law for everything – right from dealing with her anxiety to freaking out about caring for the newborn.
The #MaAn fans are more upset with Kinjal than even Vanraj after the latest story of Anupama. Many fans believe that the soon-to-be-mom has become an added pressure on Anupama's shoulders. Kinjal's difficult pregnancy has made her extremely dependent on her mom-in-law and that's exactly what the fans are worried about.
Check out the #MaAn fans are reacting to the latest episode of Anupama:
Meanwhile, Vanraj, Baa are expected to create a new scene after being informed about Anupama-Anuj’s child. As Anupama said ‘Dadi ab maa banne vali hai,’ and that’s definitely going irk those who have been trying to chop off her wings ever since she thought of flying. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!