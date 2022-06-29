Anupamaa Written Update, June 29: The drama started unfolding in the latest episode of Anupamaa as the fans saw Baa adamant about insulting Anupama’s in-laws at the Shah house. When Anuj Kapadia’s family enters the Shah house to attend Kinjal’s baby shower ceremony, Baa decides to shame Barkha for wearing a backless dress at her party earlier and suddenly turning up in a saree this time.Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, June 28: Kinjal's God Bharai Function to go Downhill? Drama Seems Ready
This irks everyone including Barkha, Anupama and Anuj but they let it pass. Baa doesn't stop and continues to taunt Barkha over her behaviour during the party at their house. She tells her that at the Shah house, they know how to respect the guests and she would make sure she isn't feeling like an outcast in the family at their humble function. Now, that's exactly what hasn't gone down well with the fans of the show.
Netizens took to Twitter to highlight how Baa keeps insulting people who are younger than her and other members including Anupama let her get away with it because she's an elder woman. Many Twitter users highlighted how the writers should show that respect is a basic right and one shouldn't normalise disrespecting others just because someone is younger than the person.
Check how the #MaAn fans are reacting to the latest episode of Anupamaa:
Meanwhile, the fans are excited to see Anuj and Anupama performing the God Bharai rituals together for Kinjal in the absence of Vanraj. Rakhi Dave, who never leaves any opportunity to taunt Vanraj and create a ruckus in the Shah family, calls Vanraj and shows him how Anuj actively participates in the function at home and performs the rituals meant to be done by the grandfather.
Like any other function in the Shah family, even this baby shower is not going to go without creating a melodrama for Anupama. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!