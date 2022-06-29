Anupamaa Written Update, June 29: The drama started unfolding in the latest episode of Anupamaa as the fans saw Baa adamant about insulting Anupama’s in-laws at the Shah house. When Anuj Kapadia’s family enters the Shah house to attend Kinjal’s baby shower ceremony, Baa decides to shame Barkha for wearing a backless dress at her party earlier and suddenly turning up in a saree this time.Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, June 28: Kinjal's God Bharai Function to go Downhill? Drama Seems Ready

This irks everyone including Barkha, Anupama and Anuj but they let it pass. Baa doesn't stop and continues to taunt Barkha over her behaviour during the party at their house. She tells her that at the Shah house, they know how to respect the guests and she would make sure she isn't feeling like an outcast in the family at their humble function. Now, that's exactly what hasn't gone down well with the fans of the show.

Netizens took to Twitter to highlight how Baa keeps insulting people who are younger than her and other members including Anupama let her get away with it because she's an elder woman. Many Twitter users highlighted how the writers should show that respect is a basic right and one shouldn't normalise disrespecting others just because someone is younger than the person.

Check how the #MaAn fans are reacting to the latest episode of Anupamaa:

If somebody is elder like baa it doesn’t give her d right to speak rubbish about any1.Instigating some1 n then blaming Anu for d drama preceding it is not fair.This show has broken many stereotypes plz break this 1 too that MORE AGE DOESN’T GIVE U D RIGHT TO SHAME ANY1 #Anupamaa — Anupamaa_motherland (@Anupamaamother) June 29, 2022

The way Baa keeps on dress-shaming Barkha ~ is she worried that her husband will get distracted at this age? Baa thoda sa kapda apne blouse se kaat ke apne soch pe daal deti to aise unnki gutter quality exposed nahi ho jati! #Anupamaa — (@AajKiRadha) June 29, 2022

When the protagonist of the show is willfully ignoring Baa shaming her ‘sasural’ whom she fought so hard to even receive an invite for, I kinda lost respect for her! #Anupamaa cannot hav double standards for Kapadias and shahs! A meeky ‘Baaaa’ all the time is not enough! https://t.co/0ZxpGGbuxR — ❤ (@priyank65601552) June 29, 2022

THIS dress shaming needs to be addressed and Baa needs to be told that what she does is wrong !! Her own grandchild,Paakhi, daughter, dolly and Kavya wear similar clothes and she doesn’t insult them ! So this ain’t right !! I hope #Anupamaa & #AnujKapadia address this issue !! — Poo (@DeewaniLadki01) June 29, 2022

Dress shaming a woman is not okay. If this show is really progressive, someone should atleast take a stand on that. And Baa is the last person to talk about sanskars. Just shows how hollow some toxic elders can be in the society. #anupamaa https://t.co/8Nsi4xaZ10 — Shona (P) (@Maanophile) June 29, 2022

@TheRupali mam i am really sorry for tag u AP hi sirf active member hai SM par ek lady hone ke naate apse umeed kar rahi hu seriously mam pls convey message to maker’s stop dress Shaming every time in serial #Anupamaa take action against baa for this nonsense @ketswalawalkar — Mk Mishra (@MkMishra03) June 29, 2022

firstly i wasn’t getting only what ‘bekless’ means, now i realised leela taunting her on backless gown! seriously stop judging people from their clothes is something #anupamaa taught! hope #maan school baa on this! — Hetal Modi (@hetal_modii) June 29, 2022

Baa n RD more interested in belittling BB than kinjal ..#anupamaa was quick to scream when babuji was insulted ..#anujkapadia took stand for babuji as well…what happened 2 both 2day..baa without reason kept insulting bb but all u get from #anupamaa is baa..silent from ak — Resh (@Resh_ln) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the fans are excited to see Anuj and Anupama performing the God Bharai rituals together for Kinjal in the absence of Vanraj. Rakhi Dave, who never leaves any opportunity to taunt Vanraj and create a ruckus in the Shah family, calls Vanraj and shows him how Anuj actively participates in the function at home and performs the rituals meant to be done by the grandfather.

Like any other function in the Shah family, even this baby shower is not going to go without creating a melodrama for Anupama. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!