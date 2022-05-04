Anupamaa Written Update, May 4: Anuj Kapadia and Anupama Joshi continue to come a little closer every day. As the soon-to-be-groom takes his would-be bride on a bike ride, the fans notice how the two simply blur the boundaries and increase their physical intimacy some more. While Anuj rides the bike in his own swag wearing a brown leather jacket, Anupama sits behind him and holds him close, giving goosebumps to the fans.Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, May 3: #MaAn Fans go Gaga Over Anuj-Anupama's College Date Romance

Anupama even put her head on his shoulder as he rides the bike and the #MaAn fans think it’s one of the best romantic moments of the show. Anuj and Anupama’s date to college also made the #MaAn shippers excited. While Kinjal got the mom ready for the big date, Toshu and Samar teased Anuj about the same. Vanraj and Baa continued to sulk as they tried hard to stop Anupama from joining Anuj on a date. Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Kisses Anupama in Romantic Sagai Episode, #MaAn Fans Say 'She Melted on His Touch' | Written Update, May 2

Check #MaAn fans' tweets as they celebrate Anupama shedding all her inhibitions for Anuj:

Meanwhile, seems like Vanraj is once again planning something to spoil the entire wedding mood in the family for Anuj and Anupama. In the Tuesday episode, he is seen telling Anuj that he wants to talk to him about something important. While Anupama takes Anuj away this time and tells Vanraj they are getting late, he is not going to let things run so smoothly between Anuj-Anupama. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!