Anupama kisses Anuj Kapadia: The Anupamaa fans are over the moon after the latest episode today. Following the great showdown at the Shah house with Pakhi insulting her mom, the Kapadias finally had a sigh of relief. In a beautiful moment today, Anuj and Anupama spent some quality time with Choti Anu which led to an impromptu romance. As the kid fell asleep, Anupama ended up putting a sweet kiss on Anuj’s cheek, leaving him totally surprised.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Calls Bapuji 'Bhishma Pitamah', Gets Standing Ovation From #MaAn Fans | Anupama Written Update, August 2

The #MaAn fans have now taken over Twitter to celebrate this lovely moment between their favourite couple. As Anupama blushes hard, Anuj goes on to cherish the moment in which his wife chose to express her love. The fans too are busy cherishing the same moment with tweets about #MaAn love. Check out a few here: Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Throws 'Truth Bombs' on The Shahs Before Going to Coma, #MaAn Fans Clap Hard | Anupamaa Written Update, Aug 1

A kiss on my cheek out of the blue and whisper a little ‘I love you’…..#Anupamaa | #AnujKapadia | #MaAn pic.twitter.com/xKCAXj1s64 — _Shraddz._♡ (@ShraddaSriram) August 4, 2022

💞 ~~ KISS ~~ 💞 Anu ≈ Let me Kiss my most handsome bliss…..🥰💕 Like i hv been the most excited one for justice for Anuj’s cheeks and my heart 😍😍#MaAn 💕•#Anupamaa •#AnujKapadia • pic.twitter.com/qLRZE76n7S — Shagun (@shagun_bhotika) August 4, 2022

Finally Justice To the Anuj Kapadia’s Cheek…❤️

He Gets a Kiss for her BAE…

TODAY’S BEST OF THE EPISODE…

ANUJ CALLED ANU…”BABY”❤️

TODAY #MAAN SCENES WERE JUST UFFF 🔥#GauravKhanna #RupaliGanguly #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/b98Ag3nP7u — Subhalaxmi Biswal (@Subh1503) August 4, 2022

Then one nyt …it happened finally ❤️❤️❤️ all our yearnings for tis one kiss to be shown … ❤️❤️😍 ANU KISSED ANUJ.. 😍😘😘😘Someone pls pinch me 🤣🤣 btw .. did i hear Anuj calling Anu BABY 🙈🙈❤️❤️❤️ #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/rTVdxTqBOW — Subhashini (@subha_suresh28) August 4, 2022

Finally Anu kissed Anuj n he saying baby to Anu😍😍#MaAn CA moments so cute n wholesome😍

zindgi ki yahi rit hai haar ke baad hi jit hai..❤️

Kavya you stole the show 2day..shahs ki band Baja dali..standing ovation 2 u girl 🙌

P- I still don’t trust u n I’ll never😐#Anupamaa — Muskaan (@smile45879124) August 4, 2022

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia have been going through a rough phase in their lives with Shahs not rising above their toxicity. With how Pakhi breaks Anupama’s heart, the latter feels devastated and Anuj vows to never let her enter the Shah house again where she has been constantly harassed and insulted for all she has done for the entire family.

In the upcoming Maha-Saptah, Anuj will suffer from paralysis, shaking Anupama’s world and providing a big twist to the storyline. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!