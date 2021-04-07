Anupama is trending on top in TRP charts weeks after weeks, thanks to its intriguing plotline. Aian the latest episode, the Shah family will be in danger including Rakhi Dave as a mysterious woman enters the Shah residence. It will so happen that due to the night curfew, Rakhi had to stay back at the Shah residence, and Kinjal consoles Pakhi and sings her a lullaby as she breaks down into tears. Pakhi will share her guilt with Kinjal for not treating her mother Anupama right. Also Read - Anupama Spoiler Alert: Kavya-Anirudh's Romantic Coffee Date To Bring New Twist, Anupama-Vanraj To Spend More Time Together

Meanwhile, Anirudh will advise Kavya to trust Vanraj ad accept his family if she truly loves him. Soon after that, Kavya will learn that Vanraj and Anupama have to quarantine together after their return from the picnic. In order to hurt the family’s and Vanraj’s feelings, she plans to reveal to the family that Anupama and Vanraj are getting divorced in the next three days. Also Read - Anupama Massive Twist: Anupama-Vanraj To Fake Their Divorce, Kavya To Invite Anupama For Her And Vanraj Wedding

Amid the divorce, Vanraj will feel unhappy on parting ways with Anupama, while Anupama will feel light-hearted after the divorce. It is highly expected that a new man named Anuj (Ram Kapoor) to enter Anupama’s life as her love interest, which will leave Vanraj jealous and angry. When he gets to know the truth about her divorce and being ousted from the house by her estranged husband Vanraj, he decides to accept Anupama in his life and helps her in her career. Does that mean he will open ‘Anupama Dance Academy’ for her?

Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.