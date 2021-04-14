Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is all set to witness a big drama as the lead actors return to the show this week. As Vanraj and Anupama return to their home, Kavya creates a big scene and informs Shah family that Anupama and Vanraj are finalising their divorce in a couple of days, which means she will be able to marry Vanraj and enter the Shah family. After the big revelation to the Shah family, Baa wants Vanraj to know and handle the responsibility of divorcing Anupama and marrying Kavya after she created a big drama. Also Read - Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly Tests Negative For COVID-19, To Resume Shoot Soon Along With Sudhanshu Pandey

Vanraj gets into a major fix as deep down he does not want to divorce Anupama neither he wants to marry Kavya. He will again start contemplating his decision of divorcing Anupama and might even quit the idea of divorce. Does this mean he will break up with Kavya?



On the other hand, Pakhi secretly goes to attend Kabir’s party which includes just a few friends from their school. However, Kabir and his friends have an evil plan to trap Pakhi for a simple bet. She gets involved in a one-night scandal with Kabir and other friends record her clip with him. Later, Kabir threatens her with the clip and she gets scared. Anupama and Vanraj get highly upset and disappointed at Pakhi once the truth gets revealed to them. Kavya too put fire to the whole scandal and show the video of Pakhi leaving the house to the Shah family, all to seek revenge.

Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.