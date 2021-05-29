Anupama Major Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes of Anupama, viewers will witness a huge twist as Kavya and Vanraj finally get married. Yes! You heard us right! They are a married couple now. In a massive twist, though Vanraj does not want to get married to Kavya, the latter make sure the wedding happens at any cost. She will be seen applying mehendi on her own, sitting in a mandap as no member from the Shah family, not even Vanraj came to do her Haldi ceremony. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly's Unseen Anupama Audition Video Goes Viral - Watch

Then, Rakhi Dave, who has made a comeback, tells Kavya that she is a ‘naagin’ and is truely evil. Kavya said that once the wedding happens, she will take her revenge from each member of the Shah family. Rakhi then s said that she knows that Kavya will throw Samar, Pakhi, Toshu, Kinjal, Baa, and Bapuji out of the home. Interestingly, Anupama hears the entire conversation and gets worried. Also Read - Anupama Massive Twist: Vanraj Tells Bapuji That He Doesn't Want to Marry Kavya, Baa Refuses to Attend Haldi

Kavya’s primary motive to marry Vanraj is financial security for herself and for that she will take revenge and will throw each member out of the house. But, with now Anupama knowing about her evil plan against her family, will she be able to succeed? Also Read - Anupama Major Twist: After Kavya Gets Divorced, Vanraj Denies Marrying Her, Reunites With Anupama

Meanwhile, Vanraj tells Bapuji that he doesn’t want to marry Kavya. On the other hand, Kavya will come to Anupama and ask her to inscribe Vanraj’s name on her hands with mehendi. Anupama then teaches Kavya a lesson and tells her that she is not a doormat on whom she cam stamp on. Kavya then reveals that she never wanted her to put mehendi on her hands.

Will Vanraj and Kavya really get married? If yes, what will happen after their wedding?