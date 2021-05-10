Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is set to witness a massive twist in the upcoming episodes. After Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce gets finalised, the duo will set the journey for a new beginning and a new relationship. As advised by Advait to Vanraj to start a fresh story with Anupama post the divorce, looks like he will follow his suggestion. If reports are to be believed, Advait will be playing a pivotal role in getting back Anupama and Vanraj together. But, will Kavya get even more evil with her plans? Also Read - Anupama's Rupali Ganguly on Being Body-Shamed by 'Aunties' Post-Son's Birth: Monisha, Kitni Moti Ho Gai Ho

There is also a connection between Advait and the Shah family which will be another twist that will be revealed in the coming episodes of Anupama. Also Read - Anupama Major Spoiler Alert: Divorce Isn't An Ending But A Beginning To A New Chapter

Meanwhile, Anupama and Vanraj will finally finalise their divorce. While Vanraj hands tremble while signing the papers, Anupama takes the lead and sign the papers first. After the divorce, she also returns her mangalsutra to Vanraj saying that since their relationship has come to an end, it is just a thread now. With the divorce finalised, Anupama will be starting a journey of self-discovery but this time she has the support of her family. As per the latest reports, she will go through a makeover and move out to earn a living for herself. Samar and Kinjal will also be seen helping her create her own identity and become successful. Meanwhile, Vanraj broke up with Kavya following which she attempted suicide. But, will Vanraj marry Kavya after her suicide drama? Also Read - Anupama Shocking Twist: Kavya Attempts Suicide After Vanraj Breaks Up With Her To Be With Anupama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @love.u.anupmaa



After Kavya attempts suicide, Advait saves her in nick of time. As she becomes conscious, Anupama slaps Kavya for attempting suicide because of Vanraj.

Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.