In the upcoming episode of Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly as Anupama and Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, there will be a big twist coming soon as Baa unveils the truth of Kavya being molested and her true intentions of entering the Shah house. Yes, you heard us right! Kavya has secured her place at Shah Residence. While Anupama and Vanraj are clueless about Kavya’s big game, Baa is suspicious of her. Baa feels that Kavya is up to something bad and she finally show her cunning side after Baa asks Vanraj to leave the house. It so happened that Vanraj and Kavya were spotted by Baa being indulged in romance and she did not like it. Also Read - Anupama Serial Upcoming Twist: Pakhi To Meet With an Accident?

Vanraj decides that after Maha Shivratri puja at his home, he will leave the house but Kavya is not happy with the decision. She plays her cunning mind to stay back at the Shah residence so that she can separate Vanraj from his family and Anupma. She even plans to take over their house and throw out his family. Also Read - Anupama Spoiler Alert: Kavya Plans To Take Revenge From Anupama, Throw Vanraj's Parents Out of House



Baa goes on to Anupama and warns her about Kavya’s intentions and says that she is very naive to understand her tricks. Meanwhile, during Maha Shivratri puja, Anupama puts tilak on Vanraj’s forehead and Vanraj goes on to put vermillion on Anupama’s forehead, an incident that is seen by Kavya leaving her anger.

Kavya’s plans are evil towards Vanraj and his family, but will she succeed or will Baa reveal her true colours?

Will Vanraj believe his mother Leela or continue to support Kavya?

Will Vanraj leave the Shah Residence?