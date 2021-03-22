In the upcoming episode of Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, Pakhi returns back to her home from the school trip and gets angry. She says that she will not enter the house until Kavya leaves. Even after the family tries to pacify Pakhi, she stays stubborn and in the end, Kavya had to leave the house. As she makes her exit from the Shah residence, she swears to oust Anupama and the rest of the family from the house. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi at The Launch of Pratigya 2

Meanwhile, Bapuji is in a dilemma over the property issue between Vanraj and Anupama. However, Anupama meets her lawyer and makes an empty legal document, and signs it. She tells Vanraj that whatever he likes to fill about the house, he can as she will accept. But, Bapuji has a plan in his mind and makes sure that the estranged couple gets individual rights over the house.



Bapuji decides to take a fair decision and finally divides the house equally between Vanraj and Anupama. But will Vanraj be happy with only half the share of the house? Now, when Kavya is out of the Shah mansion, she has even more reasons to brainwash Vanraj and make him go against the family.

Well, with Kavya out of the house and Pakhi back in the house, things are sure to get tough for Kavya and Vanraj’s relationship. Pakhi is also one of the hurdles for Kavya to cross to get successful in her evil plan to capture the Shah residence.