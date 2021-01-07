Anupama serial starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty is one of the trendings shows on television right now. The show has got so many interesting twists that it has kept viewers glued to their seats. In the upcoming episodes, Kinjal will show a very different side of her to Anupama where she will ask her to chose between her husband Vanraj and son Paritosh. Yes, you heard us right! Also Read - Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Rupali Ganguly is Making a Comeback With Anupamaa And We Cannot Keep Calm!

As Kinjal and Paritosh return from their honeymoon in Udaipur, the newlywed gets shocked seeing Vanraj Shah back in the home. Kinjal without even giving a single thought refuses to stay under the same roof as Vanraj and puts Anupama in a fix after she asks her to chose between Paritosh and Vanraj. The entire Shah family gets shocked by Kinjal's behaviour.

Anupama then tries to convince Kinjal to change her decision and asks her if she wants to break all the relations because of just one relation, Vanraj. She further tells her that she is mature enough to decide if she wants to break all relationships due to Vanraj's stay in the house. What will Anupama decide?

On the other hand, Anupama joins the school and meets her first crush of life. Now, the question is if there will be budding romance and friendship between the two leaving Vanraj jealous.

Meanwhile, Vanraj does the accident intentionally to get a re-entry in Anupama’s heart and in her house. He comes back to his home where his family pampers him and he breaks all ties with his girlfriend, Kavya. However, Kavya vows to get Vanraj out of the house and back to her at any cost.

