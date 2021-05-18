Anupama Major Spoiler: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupama is all set for another major twist. As Kavya rejoices the divorce of Vanraj and Anupama. She begins wedding preparation with Vanraj as soon as the divorce is granted. She also handovers the wedding invitation to Baa, in front of the entire Shah family. However, Vanraj, who is upset over the divorce, lashes out at Kavya for her madness again. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Hrishikesh Pandey on Divorce: 'We Didn't Want Things to Get Ugly'

As Kavya waits for Vanraj to finally come and meet her and celebrate the divorce but little did she knew that Vanraj has no intensions of marrying her. He goes to meet Kavya and turns down her marriage proposal. However, Kavya asks Baa to keep the wedding invitation in the temple and further asks Samar, Toshu and Pakhi to choose a destination for their wedding.



On the other hand, As Anupama and Vanraj return to the resort, the family hugs Anupama. She then walks towards the door of the house and takes down her name plate. She informs the family that she is not the wife of Vanraj or daughter-in-law of the family now, so from onwards she will stay in a different house. Baa tries to convince her that she is the daughter of the house and hence, will stay with her family. But, Anupama has made her mind and bid the family goodbye. As she walks towards her new home, Kavya too wishes her goodbye.

As Anupama moves to new home, Kavya gets tea for her and said that as she has sported her during tough time, she will also support her. She tells Anupama that though their relationship is changed, they can still be friends. She also said that she thought she will be happy with the news of the divorce but seeing her sadness, she does not feel happy.

Are You Excited for tonight’s episode?