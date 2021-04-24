In the upcoming episode of Anupama, Vanraj will learn that Anupama is suffering from Ovary Tumor and he has a major setback when he thinks that he cannot see Anupama’s pain just like she can sense it. Vanraj completely breaks down and is then consoled by Samar and Anupama. Vanraj then plans to change himself completely and seeks Samar’s support. Vanraj finally decides that he will not divorce Anupama. Vanraj wants to spend a good time with Anupama and his family and hence decides a fun day for the family. Also Read - Anupama Actor Ashish Mehrotra aka Toshu's Father Passes Away, Rupali Ganguly Wishes Strength



The viewers will witness a lot of happy moments from the upcoming week’s episodes. Meanwhile, Vanraj, in the middle of the night, leaves a letter for Anupama stating that he can’t take the burden of divorce anymore and hence he is leaving the house. The Shah family including Anupama and his girlfriend Kavya panics as he leaves the house. The makers will reportedly also show that the country has gone under lockdown, due to which the court will be closed, and hence, Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce date gets postponed. The whole family sees the lockdown as happiness in disguise. The news will shatter and make Kavya very angry, for obvious reasons. Her wedding plans and home-shifting plans will also come to a halt.

Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.