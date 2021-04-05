In the upcoming episode of Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalasa Sharma, the Shah family will be left heartbroken after Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce. However, the divorce will also come with a twist. Yes, you heard us right! If reports are to be believed, Vanraj and Anupama will go to the magistrate’s office to finalise their divorce but they will end up tearing apart the divorce papers. But, the family members and Kavya will be unaware of the fact that they are not divorced. Also Read - Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly's Health Update: Co-star Arvind Vaidya Says She's Resting as Much as Possible

Kavya, who is preparing for her wedding with Vanraj, will approach Anupama and will invite her to the wedding. Shocking to the entire Shah family, Kavya will enter the Shah residence to invite Anupama just after the divorce and she acts to be fine but gets shaken with the news. Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj And Producer Rajan Shahi Test Positive For COVID-19



Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Kavya is extremely happy when she finds out that Anupama and Vanraj are getting divorced in the next three days. As Vanraj and Anupama return home from their picnic, Kavya breaks the news to the family that Anupama and Vanraj are getting divorced in the next three days. The whole drama leaves the family broken while Anupama and Vanraj remain silent and sad about it.

For the uninitiated, Anupama actors Rupali Ganguly, Aashish Mehrotra, Sudhanshu Pandey, producer Rajan Shahi tested COVID-19 positive last week.

Will Anupama-Vanraj Get Divorced?

Kavya And Vanraj Will Get Married?

Will Kavya Be Successful in Her Evil Plan?

Stay Tuned For The Latest Updates!