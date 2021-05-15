Anupama Major Twist: In the upcoming episode of Anupama, viewers will finally witness the much-awaited divorce of Anupama. As Vanraj’s hands tremble while signing the divorce papers, Anupama takes the lead and signs the papers. Soon, they are granted a divorce. After the divorce, she also returns her mangalsutra to Vanraj saying that since their relationship has come to an end, it is just a thread now. Fans have been wondering what twist will take place after divorce or if Anupama will start to live separately. Well, a major twist is definitely waiting as Vanraj and Anupama return to the resort after getting divorced. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Breaks Silence on Anupamaa Slipping Off TRP Charts: 'Achchi Baat Hai...'

As Anupama and Vanraj sign the divorce papers, Advait received the advanced report of Anupama. When he checked the report, Advait got to know that Anupama's ovary tumor is at a critical stage. When Vanraj and Anupama return to the resort, Advait informs Vanraj about the same leaving him to break down completely.



Well, it is still unknown if Vanraj will tell about Anupama’s critical stage to Anupama and the family.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Kavya, who is happy about divorce being finalised, will also have a setback. Even after divorce, Vanraj will be seen spending more time with Anupama and try to pacify her to start a new love story with her. It will be interesting to watch what tricks will Kavya play to grab Vanraj’s attention.

Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.