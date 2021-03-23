Rajan Shah’s popular family drama show Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is all set to take a big twist. In the upcoming episode, the makers will finally show Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce that will lead to a big fight at the Shah residence. After the divorce, a new man will enter Anupama’s life leaving Vanraj Shah furious and jealous. The new man Anuj’s role is likely to be played by the actor Ram Kapoor. It will be interesting to watch Ram Kapoor and Anupama’s chemistry as the makers will show a love angle between the duo. Also Read - Anupama Major Twist: Bapuji Divides Shah Residence Into Two Equal Halves For Anupama And Vanraj | SPOILERS

At the same time, Kavya, who has now been ousted from the house, will fuel Vanraj to take the house from Anupama or else she will oust him soon from the house. He then snatches away the house from Anupama and throws her out of the house. Anupama makes her exit from the house along with Samar. Upon her exit, Anuj enters Anupama's life as her long lost love. When he gets to know the truth about her divorce and being ousted from the house by her estranged husband Vanraj, he decides to accept Anupama in his life and helps her in her career. Does that mean he will open 'Anupama Dance Academy' for her?

ell, Anuj’s entry and Anupama’s acceptance of Anuj in her life, shakes Vanraj’s world. At the same time, Vanraj will also know Kavya’s motive to snatch the house and oust the entire Shah family. With Anupama not in Vanraj’s life and Kavya’s betrayal, he will find himself in a dark phase.

