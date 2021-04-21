Mumbai: With the kind of popularity Anupamaa is enjoying, the makers are bound to bring the best of twists and turns to the plot so that the viewers stay entertained. After the rumours of actor Ram Kapoor joining the show, the makers have finally revealed that Apurva Agnihotri will be entering the show. Also Read - Anupama New Twist: Vanraj Leaves The House As He Cannot Give Divorce to Anupama, Kavya Panics

As reported by Tellychakkar, Apurva will be seen as Anupama’s old love interest just when her character is under a lot of distress due to the divorce. Both she and her estranged husband Vanraj are on the verge of breaking their relationship while Kavya is all set to marry him. With all this confusion happening, the drama will be hyped with the entry of an old lover. Also Read - TRP Report Week 14: Indian Idol 12 Makes Surprise Entry, Anupama Maintains Top Spot

An excited Apurva talked about his entry into the show. He mentioned that his role has a lot of layers and it will bring just the right kind of twist to the story. The actor, who rose to fame after playing the role of Armaan in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, said, “My character will bring twists and turns in the life of Anupamaa and Shah Parivaar. I decided to accept this role because it is different in many ways. My character has a lot of layers. There are many aspects and many shades to his personality which will come out as the show progresses.” Also Read - Inside Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly's Humble House: Best Balcony View, Open Kitchen And Lots of Warmth

He added that he sees Anupamaa as a great opportunity. “With this show, i will be back on TV after a gap of sometime. When Anupamaa was offered to me, it was too good an opportunity to refuse because obviously Rajan Shahi is one of the biggest Producers in the Television industry and this show is the most successful show on Star Plus and TV, so there was really no reason to say no.”

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!