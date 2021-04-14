Anupama, Pandya Store, Imlie And Other Top Shows to be Shot in Goa, Hyderabad, Bikaner Amid Janta Curfew in Mumbai

Mumbai: In his address to the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced a strict ‘janta curfew‘ for the next 15 days. He urged people to move out only in case of unavoidable situations, and emergencies. In such difficult times, the television production houses have found out their own ways to keep the entertainment intact. Also Read - Anupama Major Spoiler Alert: Vanraj-Anupama To Quit Idea of Divorce, Pakhi Gets Involved in One-Night Stand Scandal

In his latest interview with India Today, chairman and producer of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) JD Majethia said he sees the TV people as ‘frontline workers’ who give their all to entertain the people sitting at home during a curfew. He said he is looking for some relief from the CM and they have decided to discuss the same with him soon. Also Read - Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly Tests Negative For COVID-19, To Resume Shoot Soon Along With Sudhanshu Pandey

“According to the instructions that we have received at present, we will stop shooting. However, through our shoots, we entertain the people who are currently locked in their houses and provide them with much-needed respite. We entertain people who are already stressed and frustrated. So, I see us as frontline workers. We will read the full order first and then we’ll approach CM Uddhav ji that it would be good if we could create a bio bubble and shoot,” he said. Also Read - Anupamaa: Kavya Aka Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty Reveals Whether She is Receiving Hate Messages For Separating Vanraj-Anupamaa

However, the report mentioned that many production houses have decided to shift their shooting based out of Mumbai for a few days. While Ekta Kapoor’s shows are reportedly being shifted to Goa, the popular shows on Star Plus have to be temporarily moved to Hyderabad, while Pandya Store will be shot in Bikaner. There’s no confirmation on the same though.