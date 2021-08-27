Rupali Ganguly’s viral photo: Everyone’s favourite Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly reacted to her picture in a pool that recently went viral with her fans assuming that she was wearing a bikini. The actor took to Twitter on Friday to make a sarcastic statement on the entire viral picture. Rupali said that even she didn’t know she owns a bikini. “Mujhe nahi pata tha ki mere paas bikini hai bhi !! Kamaal hai aap logon ko mujhse zyaada pata hai Smiling face with horns #gossip #wrongreporting (sic),” she wrote on Twitter.Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Wishes 'Most Special Girl' Shibani Dandekar on Her Birthday With a Lovely Instagram Post

Mujhe nahi pata tha ki mere paas bikini hai bhi !! Kamaal hai aap logon ko mujhse zyaada pata hai 😈 #gossip #wrongreporting https://t.co/35wH7ANTqM — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 27, 2021

Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Gives Hilarious Twist To 'Eli Re Eli' And All Girls Can Relate To It | Watch

Rupali has been vacationing in Lonavala with her family members. In a photo that she shared online, she could be seen posing with his son inside a pool wearing a black swimsuit. The picture went viral in no time with her fans going gaga over her holiday look and assuming that she would be wearing a bikini while posing inside a pool. Check out her viral picture here: Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Update: Anupama Mortgages Her House To Rakhi Dave In Exchange Of Rs 40 Lakh, But Naagin Breaks Deal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali has got newfound popularity after playing the role of Anupama, a housewife-turned-businesswoman who fights for her self-respect and does everything to protect her relationships and family. The actor has emerged as the queen of television with her performance in the show. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts for many weeks in a row.

Meanwhile, in the story, Anupama informs the Shah family that the issue regarding Rs 40 Lakh has been solved but refuses to share the details of the same, as the Shahs celebrate Raksha Bandhan but Rakhi Dave’s cheerful entry stuns everyone. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!